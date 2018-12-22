10 Bedroom colour ideas to inspire you!

Creating the perfect space for your bedroom considers many things. For one, you want to create a comfortable living space that you can enjoy because this is where you can come back, relax, enjoy and unwind. Finding the right people to aid you in creating this perfect setting is important. This will need professional interior designers such as the team at DESSINER INTERIOR ARCHITECTURAL.
Now this bedroom is a great display of colour. Interior designers blended an aqua blue with whites and yellow accents to give this room an energizing, yet peaceful vibe.
This room is a good example of blended grays and blues and fitting for a teen boy.
This is a great room for a girl child. It features creative bright and cheery colours that set the tone for joy. The floral wallpaper also adds to the “happy” effect.
This beautiful room embraces nature stimulating the senses of rustic charm. The feature wall is made from a gorgeous stone cladding blend and the colours are well suited to the greens and browns accentuating the beauty
This crispy lemon-like lime/yellow gives that energizing, revitalizing vibe and while this is an awesome feature wall, the white adjacent wall balances it perfectly.
Pink is often associated with femininity and thus commonly used in girl’s bedroom colour options. The professional designers brought in balance with the candy-striped wall as a feature and a few touches of red and lime green.
This earth-like tone is soft and calming and in some ways creates a soothing atmosphere for the bedroom. It’s also neutral enough to blend other colours seamlessly.
Pearly soft hues are great for creating a softer tone to your bedroom. It’s quite a romantic colour and also provides the neutral flexibility of blending.
Beige is one of the most flexible colours to use for your bedroom. One of its best qualities is being able to accentuate other colours within the same space. As a secondary colour and when paired with good lighting, interior designers can help you create the best-looking room using beige.
This room features a cozy green that blends soft brown accents and period bedside tables. This room says old-world charm and sophistication. Have a look at these great interior design tips to make your room look like a hotel.