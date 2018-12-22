Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 Bedroom colour ideas to inspire you!

Nancy Amon _ homify Nancy Amon _ homify
Oriental Chic, Viterbo Interior design Viterbo Interior design Eclectic style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Creating the perfect space for your bedroom considers many things. For one, you want to create a comfortable living space that you can enjoy because this is where you can come back, relax, enjoy and unwind. Finding the right people to aid you in creating this perfect setting is important. This will need professional interior designers such as the team at DESSINER INTERIOR ARCHITECTURAL.

As one of Pretoria’s leading interior designer teams, you can rest assured that you’re getting quality workmanship and products. What’s great about these interior designers and decorators is the fact that they cater to every client’s individual needs and lifestyle. This allows for a remarkable living space that provides for the needed functionality. Their services include interior architecture, interior design and interior decorating.

1. Aqua blues

Girl's bedroom 15 Years Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern style bedroom
Dessiner Interior Architectural

Girl's bedroom 15 Years

Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural

Now this bedroom is a great display of colour. Interior designers blended an aqua blue with whites and yellow accents to give this room an energizing, yet peaceful vibe.

2. Blending colours

Southern African Residence - Bedroom Ideas, Dessiner Interior Architectural Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern style bedroom
Dessiner Interior Architectural

Southern African Residence—Bedroom Ideas

Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural

This room is a good example of blended grays and blues and fitting for a teen boy.

3. Pinks, blues, yellow and whites

Girls Bedroom 5 Years Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern style bedroom
Dessiner Interior Architectural

Girls Bedroom 5 Years

Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural

This is a great room for a girl child. It features creative bright and cheery colours that set the tone for joy. The floral wallpaper also adds to the “happy” effect.

4. Rustic and neutral

House Serengeti , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern style bedroom
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

This beautiful room embraces nature stimulating the senses of rustic charm. The feature wall is made from a gorgeous stone cladding blend and the colours are well suited to the greens and browns accentuating the beauty

5. Crisp yellow/lime

Oriental Chic, Viterbo Interior design Viterbo Interior design Eclectic style bedroom
Viterbo Interior design
Viterbo Interior design

This crispy lemon-like lime/yellow gives that energizing, revitalizing vibe and while this is an awesome feature wall, the white adjacent wall balances it perfectly.

6. Girly pinks

Residential Clifton, Lean van der Merwe Interiors Lean van der Merwe Interiors Eclectic style bedroom
Lean van der Merwe Interiors
Lean van der Merwe Interiors

Pink is often associated with femininity and thus commonly used in girl’s bedroom colour options. The professional designers brought in balance with the candy-striped wall as a feature and a few touches of red and lime green.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Silver gray

The children’s bedroom Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern style bedroom Bedroom,boy's bedroom,children's bedding
Dessiner Interior Architectural

The children’s bedroom

Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural

This earth-like tone is soft and calming and in some ways creates a soothing atmosphere for the bedroom. It’s also neutral enough to blend other colours seamlessly.

8. Soft pearly hues

The girl’s bedroom Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern style bedroom girl's bedroom,bedroom
Dessiner Interior Architectural

The girl’s bedroom

Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural

Pearly soft hues are great for creating a softer tone to your bedroom. It’s quite a romantic colour and also provides the neutral flexibility of blending.

9. 15 Shades of beige

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern style bedroom
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Beige is one of the most flexible colours to use for your bedroom. One of its best qualities is being able to accentuate other colours within the same space. As a secondary colour and when paired with good lighting, interior designers can help you create the best-looking room using beige.

10. Green blended naturals

House Dos Santos, Spegash Interiors Spegash Interiors Country style bedroom
Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors

This room features a cozy green that blends soft brown accents and period bedside tables. This room says old-world charm and sophistication.  Have a look at these great interior design tips to make your room look like a hotel.

[ZA] collage2, IRIS C. - homify IRIS C. - homify
IRIS C.—homify
IRIS C. - homify
Modern apartment designs by Johannesburg architects
Have you decided which colour you’ll choose for your bedroom?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks