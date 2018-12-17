8 Interior designer tips for making your home feel like a hotel

Coming home after a long day should be something to look forward to. And one thing that’ll definitely make the end of a work day even more enticing is if your home looks like it was done up by 5-star interior designers.

And to help you style your home into a hotel-like beauty, we’ve inspired ourselves with the works of Johannesburg-based interior design firm Spegash Interiors. No stranger when it comes to deluxe designs, Spegash Interiors is known for its consultancy and decorating service – not only in the Gauteng region, but also across South Africa, the African continent, and in Europe.

Both residential and commercial spaces make up the firm’s ever-expanding portfolio, so what better professionals to look up to for a high-class, super stylish home design?