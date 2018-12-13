5 elegant interior design ideas for your home

The interiors not only display your unique style and love for the items; it also gives you the liberty to express yourself. Today we will showcase the talents of professional interior designers and how they created a magnificent living space for each of these 5 rooms.
Durban based LINKEN DESIGNS, considered to have a modern minimalist African statement style, are one of the region’s best when it comes to interior designs. From 3D animation and imagery to assistance with buying the materials, you’re in good hands when you leave it to these pros.
Let's get started!
This kitchen is an example of luxury. Professional designers of LINKEN DESIGNS created the perfect atmosphere combining the ambient lighting and furnishings. The kitchen island creates more room when preparing meals whilst the seating provides comfort for a cosy breakfast at the table.
This is a beautiful, chic dining area created for the residence. It spills over to the kitchen and living room and is still far enough from the TV for the residents to enjoy dining without distractions. Dinner is one of the best parts of the day as it allows you to unwind and recap on the day’s events – without any screen, you can fully immerse yourself in the moment.
Your study is a space that needs mental stimulation and inspiration. The designers created the perfect balance to have that vibe in this room. The bright greens and natural lighting brings a sense of vibrancy and energy.
This is another angle of this beautiful office that showcases the white blinds creating that vibrant, light feeling along with the neutral browns and a pop of green.
This personal lounge says it all when it comes to comfort and glamour. It features luxurious seats, a fluffy rug and decadent colour. On top of that, professionals of LINKEN DESIGNS created the perfect blend of textures as seen in this room and it sets the tone for not only the sheer glamour but also beauty at its best.
This is a stylish walk-in closet that has several great attributes. Who doesn’t want their garments out on display making it easy to access as you choose your outfit for the day? It has space for bags, shoes, hanging space, seating and great lighting.
The colour sets the tone of the space you’re looking to spruce up. Have a look at these great paint ideas for your home.