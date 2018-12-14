What is 3D rendering and why is it important?

3. Texturing, lighting and details: Thanks to creative computer programmes, the 3D artists can add textures and environmental details to make their 3D renderings look as realistic as possible (for instance, the timber surfaces of a wooden dining table, the grass of a garden, etc.). Sometimes realistic representations of people are also inserted to better show the size and layout of certain designs, such as placing a 3D model of an individual next to a house’s façade to better highlight the actual size of the structure.

4. Client approval: Of course the client needs to be satisfied with the process and results of the 3D renderings, for example, an estate agent looking to market a house must approve the final designs before it can be used for websites, brochures, etc.



