What is 3D rendering and why is it important?

As technology continues to evolve on a seemingly daily basis, so does it affect the rest of the world. And that includes the world of architecture and interior design. And when it comes to bridging the communication gap between client and professional, one of the most fascinating steps forward was the invention of 3-dimensional architectural rendering.
Created digitally, 3D renderings utilise high-quality computer technology and graphics to visualise what completed structures (both inside and outside) could look like, even before actual construction has begun. This has greatly affected real estate marketing for the better, allowing everyone from property developers and architects to realtors and interior designers to better communicate with clients and navigate the design / property fields.
1. The visualisation: Using provided data (such as the structure of a house or the size of a room, along with any sketches and images), 3D artists can get an understanding of the intended designs and begin to visualise the rendering.
2. 3D modelling: Once the client’s requirements have been clarified, the 3D modelling phase starts to create a realistic digital model.
3. Texturing, lighting and details: Thanks to creative computer programmes, the 3D artists can add textures and environmental details to make their 3D renderings look as realistic as possible (for instance, the timber surfaces of a wooden dining table, the grass of a garden, etc.). Sometimes realistic representations of people are also inserted to better show the size and layout of certain designs, such as placing a 3D model of an individual next to a house’s façade to better highlight the actual size of the structure.
4. Client approval: Of course the client needs to be satisfied with the process and results of the 3D renderings, for example, an estate agent looking to market a house must approve the final designs before it can be used for websites, brochures, etc.
One interior design firm which has its fair share of 3D renderings is Johannesburg-based Kori Interiors. Offering bespoke interior design services to the corporate, hospitality, retail and residential markets, this company fully understands the potential of 3D visualisations to better communicate with clients and to aid them in their day-to-day workings.
The team’s product designers are skilled at creating all individual items to be placed inside the 3D renderings (including furniture pieces, wall treatments, décor, etc.), ensuring a truly unique design as per each project and client’s wants and needs.
With more than 10 years’ experience, Kori Interiors has perfected the art of translating a client’s requirements into a high-quality 3D design. That has certainly aided them well in their projects which span outside the South African borders to Botswana, Singapore and Malaysia.
