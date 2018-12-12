A simple and beautiful Bloemfontein house with a large yard

PROPERTY COMMERCE ARCHITECTS in Bloemfontein are skilled and specialized in both the private and public sectors helping to create magnificent properties. Innovation and simplicity are key when taking on their projects and ensuring the satisfaction of their clients at the end of every project.

House Letsie showcases these Bloemfontein architects' ability to create a masterpiece. Whilst working with the large spaces, they manage to balance double volume interiors to match the wide outdoor spaces. This is dream home for any large family and offers more than enough room to entertain guests and simply live in the comfort of a modern home with all the elements to create a rustic atmosphere for family and friends.

