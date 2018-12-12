A simple and beautiful Bloemfontein house with a large yard

PROPERTY COMMERCE ARCHITECTS in Bloemfontein are skilled and specialized in both the private and public sectors helping to create magnificent properties. Innovation and simplicity are key when taking on their projects and ensuring the satisfaction of their clients at the end of every project.
House Letsie showcases these Bloemfontein architects' ability to create a masterpiece. Whilst working with the large spaces, they manage to balance double volume interiors to match the wide outdoor spaces. This is dream home for any large family and offers more than enough room to entertain guests and simply live in the comfort of a modern home with all the elements to create a rustic atmosphere for family and friends.
At homify, you’ll find various professionals to help with your architecture plans, contractors, painters, interior decorators and many more.
This right here is beauty in an understated form. While people passing by this gorgeous property in Bloemfontein may only see a part of the house, it has so much more to offer. Being understated oozes mystery and attraction.
These mesh-finished gates have a luxury essence about it. While the architects could have ve opt for any design, they chose something more unique and uncommon. The effect of half-transparency is not only a good security feature, but also adds a touch of beauty.
Red face brick is timeless and does not require high maintenance. These skilled architects at PROPERTY COMMERCE designed the perfect fence for this large family home. It adds that touch of rustic charm that this home reflects.
The design of this home followed a basic H floor plan, which gave the architects the liberty of expanding and really putting the space to good use. The double story allows a beautiful balcony extension as seen in this picture as well as the lower level patio. All of these makes for excellent outdoor entertainment.
The silvergrass seen in this neat garden is a great addition to this home. It has a beautiful sense of nature and beauty all in one. Looking out from the balcony has a lovely view of the garden.
This aerial view shows how these professional architects set everything in place from the garage spaces and driveways to the actual house.
With a spacious courtyard that this property has, it makes it perfect for not only a generous patio and garden but also a lovely pool, which is perfect for summer days.
See how gorgeous this double volume space creates an open-airy vibe to the home. With a massive, and very modern living room and the level upstairs leading to the bedrooms, this home is a sure winner among guests.
This home is cleverly fitted with folding glass doors that lead on from the living room onto the patio and pool area.