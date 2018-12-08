4 home renovation ideas to make your summer the best ever

The summer holidays are right around the corner! And even though most of us will be overeating, overspending and indulging in total relaxation, we can’t forget to ensure that our homes are also in tip-top shape for the coming holidays.
But what are the top factors / spaces to focus on? We’re about to find out, plus take a look at how Cape Town-based restoration/renovation company RENOV8 Construction can help. Possessing the integrity required in the building industry, RENOV8 Construction provides an array of services (including interior and exterior renovations, as well as painting) to meet clients’ needs and ensure their homes are as perfect, stylish and practical as can be.
Let’s take a look at some recommended home renovation ideas these professionals can help with before the summer holidays hit!
Summer time is outdoor time, and how do you plan on hosting a get-together with a patio that’s seen better days?
Take a walk outside and see which areas and surfaces require some TLC. Your garden path might require new pavers, that wooden deck could do with a touch-up or new paint job, or some lawn lighting might need fixing.
No South African needs reminding that the December holidays are when braaing becomes even more popular. But it's just possible that your braai area could do with a new look or style, especially after the long, cold winter. To keep it in top-notch shape for the summer, take note of the following:
• Ensure your braai area has adequate protection from the elements
• Make sure there is enough ventilation
• Provide proper, balanced lighting (especially since those braais could continue until well after sunset)
• If you're buying a new braai and associated products, check the guarantees and whether or not they can easily be replaced
• Keep your gas grill clean to extend its life
• Have your braai serviced at least once a year by a reputable gas company.
A change is as good as a holiday, and one of the quickest and easiest home changes you can try before the real holidays start is a new paint colour.
Newly painted rooms flaunt a fresh and brand-new look, and let’s not start talking about how much value it adds (to those considering selling). Just remember to stick to neutral colour palettes (whites, off-whites, greys, beiges, etc.), as these appeal to a wider range of audiences / potential buyers.
You may or may not be expecting guests this summer holiday, but it’s still recommended to walk around your house and make a list of all the little things that require a touch-up.
We don’t mean focusing on rooms that have just one tiny repair that can wait until next year. It’s when a room has a bunch of maintenance issues that it becomes a problem. After all, you don’t want to give the impression that your home is neglected, right?
