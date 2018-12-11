6 student dorm room decorating ideas by interior designers

It’s not always easy decorating a small bedroom, especially when that bedroom needs to be a sleeping, studying, entertaining and relaxing space all in one! Throw in a roommate, and the task of styling up a student dorm room can become quite impossible!
Well, not if you abide by these simple rules…
Keeping your study material and most accessories out of sight will make your dorm room feel bigger. Thus, never overlook the importance of shelving, cabinetry, storage boxes etc.
Even something like a simple ladder can be used for hanging towels or clothing if your room is really really cramped!
Just because you’re sharing with someone doesn’t mean you can’t flaunt your own personal style. Consider your side of the room and what you can do to make it unique. Wallpaper (even if it’s just for one wall / a focal wall), wall art pieces, potted plants, scatter cushions on the bed, dreamcatchers dangling against the walls… this is your home away from home, after all!
Assess the room and test different furniture placements. Can two desks be placed next to each other? Will moving the bed into the corner conjure up some extra legroom? Remember never to move tall furniture pieces (like a bookcase) in front of a window, as that incoming natural lighting is essential!
Your dorm room will be used for studying (hopefully) and therefore your desk will require all the essentials. Always keep it clean and organised, opt for organising accessories / compartments inside your drawers to keep the clutter at bay, remember a desk lamp, proper stationery, and a comfortable chair.
Even if you opt for a less-is-more look, chances are your dorm room will still feel too small. Thus, use the available vertical space by putting up floating shelves, tall bookcases, etc.
This tall, slender piece was just the thing when an interior design firm was tasked with adding style and functionality to a dorm room.
Got only one ceiling light in your room? Immediately start layering your lighting by opting for a desk lamp, a bedside lamp, and perhaps an additional floor lamp if you have the space. The more illuminated your dorm room is, the bigger it will seem and the more time you will want to spend in there – hopefully in front of your study materials!
