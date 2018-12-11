Your browser is out-of-date.

6 student dorm room decorating ideas by interior designers

It’s not always easy decorating a small bedroom, especially when that bedroom needs to be a sleeping, studying, entertaining and relaxing space all in one! Throw in a roommate, and the task of styling up a student dorm room can become quite impossible!

Well, not if you abide by these simple rules…  


1. Keep the clutter contained

Keeping your study material and most accessories out of sight will make your dorm room feel bigger. Thus, never overlook the importance of shelving, cabinetry, storage boxes etc. 

Even something like a simple ladder can be used for hanging towels or clothing if your room is really really cramped!


2. Remember to personalise

Just because you’re sharing with someone doesn’t mean you can’t flaunt your own personal style. Consider your side of the room and what you can do to make it unique. Wallpaper (even if it’s just for one wall / a focal wall), wall art pieces, potted plants, scatter cushions on the bed, dreamcatchers dangling against the walls… this is your home away from home, after all!

3. Move furniture to find the best layout

Assess the room and test different furniture placements. Can two desks be placed next to each other? Will moving the bed into the corner conjure up some extra legroom? Remember never to move tall furniture pieces (like a bookcase) in front of a window, as that incoming natural lighting is essential! 

4. Have the essentials for your desk

Your dorm room will be used for studying (hopefully) and therefore your desk will require all the essentials. Always keep it clean and organised, opt for organising accessories / compartments inside your drawers to keep the clutter at bay, remember a desk lamp, proper stationery, and a comfortable chair. 

5. Go vertical

Even if you opt for a less-is-more look, chances are your dorm room will still feel too small. Thus, use the available vertical space by putting up floating shelves, tall bookcases, etc. 

This tall, slender piece was just the thing when Just Interior Design, an interior design firm in Cape Town, was tasked with adding style and functionality to a dorm room. In addition to interior designs and decorations, this seasoned company also specialises in space planning, joinery design, kitchen and bathroom layouts, furniture placements, electrical layouts, and much more! 


6. Soften the lighting

Got only one ceiling light in your room? Immediately start layering your lighting by opting for a desk lamp, a bedside lamp, and perhaps an additional floor lamp if you have the space. The more illuminated your dorm room is, the bigger it will seem and the more time you will want to spend in there – hopefully in front of your study materials! 

Speaking of keeping it stylish, see these 7 Hot and trending living room designs for 2019.


The future of design: virtual tour software
What else do you deem as essential in a modern student’s dorm room?

No, Thanks