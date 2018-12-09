12 shower tiles to inspire your next bathroom renovation

Even though there are numerous ways in which to style up a bathroom (ranging from the quick-and-cheap to more-intricate-and-expensive alternatives), few things come close to gorgeous shower tiles. Available in an array of shapes, sizes, materials and styles, shower tiles can instantly grab attention upon entering the bathroom – you don’t even need to be in the shower to appreciate them!

That’s why we thought we’d take a look at some of our favourite shower designs (conjured up by some of the most professional bathroom designers) and their accompanying tiles to inspire you. Maybe you’re in the mood to switch up your bathroom’s look, or perhaps you didn’t even know a bathroom transformation was needed until you came across these exquisite designs!

Scroll forth for some of our favourite shower tiles and see which one(s) inspire you the most…



