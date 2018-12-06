Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A beautiful residential extension in Northcliff

Nancy Amon _ homify Nancy Amon _ homify
Northcliff Extention, A4AC Architects A4AC Architects Study/office Bricks White
Loading admin actions …

When considering design and architecture, you want to make sure that you have the best people on your team to help you with your project. In this way, you can be certain of quality workmanship, excellence and great results at the end of the day.

As one of Johannesburg’s leading architects, A4AC ARCHITECTS are passionate when it comes to being creative and innovative with their property designs. They have managed to satisfy several commercial and residential clients.

Let’s see how these architects in Johannesburg created this beautiful extension to a residential property in Northcliff.

Open and inviting

Entrance View A4AC Architects Single family home Bricks White
A4AC Architects

Entrance View

A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects

This driveway and entrance is an open and inviting space. The property allows plenty of room to accommodate guest’s vehicles and two garages for the residents. The little garden on the right adds a beautiful touch, softening the concrete tone in the driveway.

Intimate little patio

Rear View A4AC Architects Single family home Bricks White
A4AC Architects

Rear View

A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects

This little patio, although “petite”, it allows for light and fresh breeze to flow into the room through the sliding glass doors. On the patio, the residents can take a break from the indoors and simply take in all the beauty outside featuring the gorgeous lawn and flowers on the side. The residents can customize this patio with an outdoor swing-chair and whatever they’d like to have in that space.

Spacious for resources

Back of Addition A4AC Architects Single family home Bricks White modern design
A4AC Architects

Back of Addition

A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects

This residential property in Northcliff had so much additional space; architects added the much needed water tank, which will add to this family’s water saving needs. The property also features a very beautiful two-tone brick finish that makes it modern and lovely in every way.

Sunny and inspirational home office

Home Office A4AC Architects Study/office Bricks White home office,sun light,modern design
A4AC Architects

Home Office

A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects

What we love about this nice addition to the home is the generous “sunshine” flowing in. This room enjoys lots of sun and makes this office bright and vibrant with energy, which is much needed in an office environment. The architects in Johannesburg allowed for just the right amount of space to accommodate the furniture without seeming overcrowded.

Efficient use of space

Lounge & Kitchen A4AC Architects Built-in kitchens Tiles Grey open plan,modern design,big view
A4AC Architects

Lounge & Kitchen

A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects

Even though this home in Northcliff is on the smaller side, you can see how these professional architects balanced the volume and space to create a gorgeous open-plan. This small kitchen spills over into the living room making it amazing to entertain guests.  

Dining area included

Dining & kitchen A4AC Architects Modern dining room open plan,modern design,sun light
A4AC Architects

Dining & kitchen

A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects

This extension in Northcliff also features sufficient space for this family to have a dining area bringing the living, dining and kitchen area into one contemporary space.

Here’s some ideas for your open-plan kitchen and how you can make it work even better.

✦Need help with your house construction/renovation projects? Find a wide selection of professional architects, handymen, window and roofing specialists and other contractors at homify!✦

And the Pantone Colour of the Year 2019 is...
Did we spark ideas for your intimate home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks