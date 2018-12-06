A beautiful residential extension in Northcliff

When considering design and architecture, you want to make sure that you have the best people on your team to help you with your project. In this way, you can be certain of quality workmanship, excellence and great results at the end of the day.
As one of Johannesburg’s leading architects, A4AC ARCHITECTS are passionate when it comes to being creative and innovative with their property designs. They have managed to satisfy several commercial and residential clients.
Let’s see how these architects in Johannesburg created this beautiful extension to a residential property in Northcliff.
This driveway and entrance is an open and inviting space. The property allows plenty of room to accommodate guest’s vehicles and two garages for the residents. The little garden on the right adds a beautiful touch, softening the concrete tone in the driveway.
This little patio, although “petite”, it allows for light and fresh breeze to flow into the room through the sliding glass doors. On the patio, the residents can take a break from the indoors and simply take in all the beauty outside featuring the gorgeous lawn and flowers on the side. The residents can customize this patio with an outdoor swing-chair and whatever they’d like to have in that space.
This residential property in Northcliff had so much additional space; architects added the much needed water tank, which will add to this family’s water saving needs. The property also features a very beautiful two-tone brick finish that makes it modern and lovely in every way.
What we love about this nice addition to the home is the generous “sunshine” flowing in. This room enjoys lots of sun and makes this office bright and vibrant with energy, which is much needed in an office environment. The architects in Johannesburg allowed for just the right amount of space to accommodate the furniture without seeming overcrowded.
Even though this home in Northcliff is on the smaller side, you can see how these professional architects balanced the volume and space to create a gorgeous open-plan. This small kitchen spills over into the living room making it amazing to entertain guests.
This extension in Northcliff also features sufficient space for this family to have a dining area bringing the living, dining and kitchen area into one contemporary space.
