Explore the stunning home of Bryan Habana!

House Habana, AB DESIGN AB DESIGN Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Specializing in interior and creative product design, the indurtry leading company AB DESIGN in Cape Town has worked with commercial and residential properties and even sports personalities. In this exciting post, we get to explore the home of South African rugby player Bryan Habana. The designers customized each living space within the home to feature its very own themes and accents. This makes every space of the Habana home unique in its own way.

We hope you’ll be inspired and geared up to create your dream home with the help from our skilled team of professionals. Search for interior designers, painters, tillers, landscapers, construction and lots more right here at homify.

Motif wall decor

Entrance AB DESIGN Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Why have a regular entrance wall when you can custom-make one to feature great elements? This motif wall is spontaneous and a fantastic addition upon entering the sleek residence.

Classic red and black drapery

House Habana, AB DESIGN AB DESIGN Modern living room
There’s something glamorous and grand about the use of draping in a home. The interior designers added this effect by creating this energy into the beautiful and very classic intimate living room. The use of red, black and white drapes is not only grand but also works its charm demanding attention from guests.

Blissfully social

House Habana, AB DESIGN AB DESIGN Modern living room
This gorgeous space has a lush, romantic feel to it and showcases this intimate seating area that sees guests enter from the lower floor. The beautiful purples blend well with the darker shades in the background and the silver steel staircase frame.

Dinner for 12

House Habana, AB DESIGN AB DESIGN Modern dining room
We cannot argue that being a famous sports personality comes with lots of entertainment and activities. It’s no wonder the interior designers added this spacious 12 seated dining table to accommodate more guests when wining and dining in the Habana home.

Colonial elegance

House Habana, AB DESIGN AB DESIGN Modern dressing room
This timeless colonial style dressing room is fit for the Mr and Mrs as they prepare for each day. Generous space gives them enough room to try on garments whilst having everything at hand from accessory items to footwear.

Chilling in the blues

House Habana, AB DESIGN AB DESIGN Modern living room
When we look at this relaxing living space we think chilled out and social vibrancy. This great looking seating area is an extension of the intimate one further in the back. This one has great scenery and space to entertain many guests visiting Bryan Habana's home.

Light and airy

House Habana, AB DESIGN AB DESIGN Modern living room
Who needs TV when you can enjoy the company of friends and family in this beautiful chilled out space overlooking the outdoors? Nonetheless, professional designers added a convenient flat screen so the residents can catch up on the latest rugby game and news as well as their own favourite TV shows and movies.

Neutral and simple

House Habana, AB DESIGN AB DESIGN Modern style bedroom
This bedroom is simple and neutral and truly a space to unwind from the day’s activities and high energy.

Deluxe master bedroom

House Habana, AB DESIGN AB DESIGN Modern style bedroom
Every home has to showcase the fine characteristics of the grand master bedroom. This is the beautiful master suite featuring an extension to the balcony outside and luxurious décor and textures to complete the look.

Structured office

House Habana, AB DESIGN AB DESIGN Study/office
The Habana home features a lovely office space that is structured and organized.

Bespoke and beautiful

House Habana, AB DESIGN AB DESIGN Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
This feature here is truly inspirational and shares one of the couple’s happiest days, indeed their beautiful wedding day.

The living room is often one of the main places in the home as this is where the guests gather and the residents will entertain. Making sure it’s perfect is very important. Here are 30 decoration tips for your living room.

Discover home inspiration!

