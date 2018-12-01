Using the colour black: An inspiring office of Johannesburg designer

Designing your interiors allows you the liberty of creating a custom space that you’ll always be proud of. DEBORAH GARTH INTERIOR DESIGN specializes in high-end residential interior designs and offers a turnkey service suited to their client’s specific needs, from colours to materials.

Speaking of colour, there is no other color that makes a statement like black. It conveys a message loaded with richness, class, mood and deep emotion, says Deborah. Black is timeless, bold, and flexible enough to blend in with every space -- including this beautiful office of the designer.

She uses the colour black to accentuate the best features of any space. Another great feature for using the colour black in your home is that it easy to use and simple whether you’re blending tiles, textures, wallpaper, or furnishings.

In this post, we take a step behind the scenes, where Deborah creates her magic and draws inspiration of her own.