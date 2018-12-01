Using the colour black: An inspiring office of Johannesburg designer

Designing your interiors allows you the liberty of creating a custom space that you’ll always be proud of. DEBORAH GARTH INTERIOR DESIGN specializes in high-end residential interior designs and offers a turnkey service suited to their client’s specific needs, from colours to materials.
Speaking of colour,
there is no other color that makes a statement like black. It conveys a message loaded with richness, class, mood and deep emotion, says Deborah. Black is timeless, bold, and flexible enough to blend in with every space -- including this beautiful office of the designer.
She uses the colour black to accentuate the best features of any space. Another great feature for using the colour black in your home is that it easy to use and simple whether you’re blending tiles, textures, wallpaper, or furnishings.
In this post, we take a step behind the scenes, where Deborah creates her magic and draws inspiration of her own.
Take a tip from one of the top interior designers in Johannesburg and surround yourself with items that will help you find inspiration. This is where the magic happens, where the first ideas are conceived and nurtured before heading on toward the rest of the crew. You’ll see the use of black making its strong, yet luxurious footprint throughout this office.
This is a comfortable and relaxing space and that’s what you want for your office in order to get those creative juices flowing. For your own office, you could feature some comfortable seating space for your client’s consultations and or for yourself to enjoy as you gather your ideas and thoughts into one place. This room features a gray wall adding to its rustic feel. You could add the likes of a blackboard to put ideas into perspective.
We like that the designer added elements of her work and lifestyle into her space. See how original the addition of these ladders and throws contribute to this interior designer’s everyday work. This is unique and a great feature. You could add some elements that make your office about what you do for a living.
Here is another angle of the office space showcasing those gorgeous black accent décor. With the comfortable chairs and tables, you see not only a beautiful office, but one that shares its true characteristics.
