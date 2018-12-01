Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Using the colour black: An inspiring office of Johannesburg designer

Nancy Amon _ homify Nancy Amon _ homify
Using the Color BLACK - Deborah's Office, Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Loading admin actions …

Designing your interiors allows you the liberty of creating a custom space that you’ll always be proud of. DEBORAH GARTH INTERIOR DESIGN specializes in high-end residential interior designs and offers a turnkey service suited to their client’s specific needs, from colours to materials.

Speaking of colour, there is no other color that makes a statement like black. It conveys a message loaded with richness, class, mood and deep emotion, says Deborah. Black is timeless, bold, and flexible enough to blend in with every space -- including this beautiful office of the designer.

She uses the colour black to accentuate the best features of any space. Another great feature for using the colour black in your home is that it easy to use and simple whether you’re blending tiles, textures, wallpaper, or furnishings.

In this post, we take a step behind the scenes, where Deborah creates her magic and draws inspiration of her own.

Drawing inspiration from the elements

The Interior Designer's Office Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

The Interior Designer's Office

Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

Take a tip from one of the top interior designers in Johannesburg and surround yourself with items that will help you find inspiration. This is where the magic happens, where the first ideas are conceived and nurtured before heading on toward the rest of the crew. You’ll see the use of black making its strong, yet luxurious footprint throughout this office.

Comfortable and relaxing

The Interior Designer's Office Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

The Interior Designer's Office

Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

This is a comfortable and relaxing space and that’s what you want for your office in order to get those creative juices flowing. For your own office, you could feature some comfortable seating space for your client’s consultations and or for yourself to enjoy as you gather your ideas and thoughts into one place. This room features a gray wall adding to its rustic feel. You could add the likes of a blackboard to put ideas into perspective.

Making it genuine

The Interior Designer's Office Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

The Interior Designer's Office

Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

We like that the designer added elements of her work and lifestyle into her space. See how original the addition of these ladders and throws contribute to this interior designer’s everyday work. This is unique and a great feature. You could add some elements that make your office about what you do for a living.

Beautifully charming

The Interior Designer's Office Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

The Interior Designer's Office

Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

Here is another angle of the office space showcasing those gorgeous black accent décor. With the comfortable chairs and tables, you see not only a beautiful office, but one that shares its true characteristics.

Ever wondered what flooring is best? Have a look at these tips on flooring for your office and the rest of your home or get the right professionals to help you.

7 Stylish custom wall units that turns heads
Do you feel clearer on how you’ll incorporate your career into your office space? Tell us how you made your office more inspiring to work in.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks