The perfect interior design for low-budget, 1st-time homeowners

When it comes to interior design, getting to the core of clients’ wants and needs is fundamental. Fortunately, Spegash Interiors has the unique ability to understand exactly what it is its clientele expects (deluxe results, for one thing) and expand on that based on their personalities.

A seasoned interior design firm based in Johannesburg, Spegash Interiors boasts a growing portfolio showcasing domestic, commercial and retail projects. In addition to design, the firm also provides an array of other services including 3D renderings, electrical layout and consultation, project management, and site supervision.

Today, we zoom in one of the company's more unique projects: the high-class interiors of a low-budget project that’s aimed specifically at first-time homeowners, young couples and starter families.



