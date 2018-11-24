The perfect interior design for low-budget, 1st-time homeowners

When it comes to interior design, getting to the core of clients’ wants and needs is fundamental. Fortunately, Spegash Interiors has the unique ability to understand exactly what it is its clientele expects (deluxe results, for one thing) and expand on that based on their personalities.
A seasoned interior design firm based in Johannesburg, Spegash Interiors boasts a growing portfolio showcasing domestic, commercial and retail projects. In addition to design, the firm also provides an array of other services including 3D renderings, electrical layout and consultation, project management, and site supervision.
Today, we zoom in one of the company's more unique projects: the high-class interiors of a low-budget project that’s aimed specifically at first-time homeowners, young couples and starter families.
A show house in the south of Johannesburg was the site for this project. As per the client’s brief, a 95m² home (on a 300m² plot) in a walled estate had to undergo a modern makeover of no more than R200,000—a budget more or less in line with what the target market could afford to show that it is indeed possible to furnish a small home fantastically on a small budget.
The new designs had to style up all interior areas of the house: a lounge, kitchen, two bedrooms with a shared full bathroom, plus a main bedroom with an en-suite.
First on our discovery list is the open-plan living room which connects comfortably with the kitchen – and as we can all agree, the new add-ons (modern wallpaper with a dream-like pattern, a touch of dazzle in the form of a circular wall mirror, contemporary scatter cushions, plush seating, etc.) are simply unbelievable.
With the interiors already having a modern design complete with clean lines, adding layers of style was not difficult at all. It’s all a matter of upping the luxury factor via furnishings, finishes and accessories.
Notice the striking pattern of the tiled backsplash, beautifully contrasting from (yet also strangely complementing) the more delicate motifs of the lounge's wallpaper in the back. A cosy breakfast bar with modern stools ensures a social ambience – this is the heart of the home, after all!
To come in on budget, the designers purchased all the necessary items (furniture, art décor, etc.) off the shelf from retail or wholesale suppliers, even though this main bedroom looks like it was styled up with bespoke pieces!
Our favourite element in here? That delicate throw neatly framing the bottom half of the bed – it’s subtle, yet its rich texture and patterns add beautifully to the detail of the space.
For this bedroom the designers relied on inspiration from Mother Nature. And seeing as botanical prints are so trendy right now, fresh foliage was chosen to adorn not only the bedding, but also the wall art and select décor accessories.
A handful of greens (from deep Forest to tranquil Sage) takes care of the colour palette to ensure a fresh, inviting and calming ambience.
Let’s sneak a peek at some more images of this high-class-low-budget makeover!
