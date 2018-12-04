Enchanting eclectic interiors by Sandton interior designers

Our homify 360° discovery for today zooms in on CS Design, an interior design firm based in Sandton, Johannesburg. Providing first-rate interior design solutions for a range of industries (from residential and hospitality to commercial), CS Design boasts a growing portfolio showcasing projects completed not only across Southern Africa, but also the UK and New York.

Taking a client’s needs and wants into consideration, and using top-notch technology for their designs, the company has been proud of its commitment to deluxe results ever since opening its doors in 1985 in London – which is where its founder and head designer Carin Shardlow completed her first interior design course.

Let’s sneak a peek at one of the firm’s most recent accomplishments: the interiors of a residential home in Sandton.



