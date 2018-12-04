Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Enchanting eclectic interiors by Sandton interior designers

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Residential Sandton, CS DESIGN CS DESIGN Living room
Loading admin actions …

Our homify 360° discovery for today zooms in on CS Design, an interior design firm based in Sandton, Johannesburg. Providing first-rate interior design solutions for a range of industries (from residential and hospitality to commercial), CS Design boasts a growing portfolio showcasing projects completed not only across Southern Africa, but also the UK and New York. 

Taking a client’s needs and wants into consideration, and using top-notch technology for their designs, the company has been proud of its commitment to deluxe results ever since opening its doors in 1985 in London – which is where its founder and head designer Carin Shardlow completed her first interior design course. 

Let’s sneak a peek at one of the firm’s most recent accomplishments: the interiors of a residential home in Sandton. 


An open-plan dining space

Dining Room Staircase CS DESIGN Living room concrete flooring
CS DESIGN

Dining Room Staircase

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

Sharing its open-plan layout with a kitchen and lounge, this dining area is definitely the hot-and-happening socialising spot of this family home. But there’s no denying that the closed-riser staircase in the back is one of the main focal points in this design.

See how this particular angle treats us to a range of different materials (screed flooring, stone walls, upholstered chairs), colours and patterns – a clear sign of the much-loved eclectic design. 


A plush living area

Living area corner CS DESIGN Living room
CS DESIGN

Living area corner

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

For those seeking a comfy sitting-and-socialising space, this living area is ready and waiting. In addition to elegant chairs (case in point, that graceful armchair which also links up with the dining space), a red-hot ottoman in front of the modern fireplace also dishes up a potential seating spot. 

The bathroom beauty

Bathroom CS DESIGN Eclectic style bathroom freestanding bathtub
CS DESIGN

Bathroom

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

The mixing-and-mingling style continues superbly into the bathroom. And even though the oversized travertine floor tiles and patterned Persian rug go a long way in ensuring the floor enjoys attention, our vote for our favourite piece in here must go to the free-standing bathtub – a circular touch in a soft off-white which becomes quite prominent in a space overruled by strong angular lines. 


The bedroom

Bedroom CS DESIGN Eclectic style bedroom wood beams
CS DESIGN

Bedroom

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

For the eclectic bedroom, maximum comfort is guaranteed via a stylish sleigh bed in hot chocolate-brown wood. Select furnishings and architectural features (such as the ceiling trusses) further enjoy a dark look, yet the colour palette balances quite nicely thanks to the other pieces in their soft neutrals and fire tones – particular the Persian rug next to the bed, and the upholstered armchairs (in a patterned cream) neatly framing the one window.

Let’s indulge in a few more images to learn some more about these interiors, shall we?

Bedroom ottoman CS DESIGN Eclectic style bedroom
CS DESIGN

Bedroom ottoman

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

Residential Sandton, CS DESIGN CS DESIGN Living room
CS DESIGN

Residential Sandton

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Residential Sandton, CS DESIGN CS DESIGN Living room
CS DESIGN

Residential Sandton

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

Residential Sandton, CS DESIGN CS DESIGN Eclectic style dining room
CS DESIGN

Residential Sandton

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

Residential Sandton, CS DESIGN CS DESIGN Living room
CS DESIGN

Residential Sandton

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

Residential Sandton, CS DESIGN CS DESIGN Living room
CS DESIGN

Residential Sandton

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

Residential Sandton, CS DESIGN CS DESIGN Study/office
CS DESIGN

Residential Sandton

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

Residential Sandton, CS DESIGN CS DESIGN Living room
CS DESIGN

Residential Sandton

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

Cluster CS DESIGN Modern houses
CS DESIGN

Cluster

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

Let’s look towards tomorrow’s designs by scoping out 7 Hot and trending living room designs for 2019

Safety first: How to secure your home
Which of these eclectic-styled rooms inspire you the most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks