Enchanting eclectic interiors by Sandton interior designers

Our homify 360° discovery for today zooms in on CS Design, an interior design firm based in Sandton, Johannesburg. Providing first-rate interior design solutions for a range of industries (from residential and hospitality to commercial), CS Design boasts a growing portfolio showcasing projects completed not only across Southern Africa, but also the UK and New York.
Taking a client’s needs and wants into consideration, and using top-notch technology for their designs, the company has been proud of its commitment to deluxe results ever since opening its doors in 1985 in London – which is where its founder and head designer Carin Shardlow completed her first interior design course.
Let’s sneak a peek at one of the firm’s most recent accomplishments: the interiors of a residential home in Sandton.
Sharing its open-plan layout with a kitchen and lounge, this dining area is definitely the hot-and-happening socialising spot of this family home. But there’s no denying that the closed-riser staircase in the back is one of the main focal points in this design.
See how this particular angle treats us to a range of different materials (screed flooring, stone walls, upholstered chairs), colours and patterns – a clear sign of the much-loved eclectic design.
For those seeking a comfy sitting-and-socialising space, this living area is ready and waiting. In addition to elegant chairs (case in point, that graceful armchair which also links up with the dining space), a red-hot ottoman in front of the modern fireplace also dishes up a potential seating spot.
The mixing-and-mingling style continues superbly into the bathroom. And even though the oversized travertine floor tiles and patterned Persian rug go a long way in ensuring the floor enjoys attention, our vote for our favourite piece in here must go to the free-standing bathtub – a circular touch in a soft off-white which becomes quite prominent in a space overruled by strong angular lines.
For the eclectic bedroom, maximum comfort is guaranteed via a stylish sleigh bed in hot chocolate-brown wood. Select furnishings and architectural features (such as the ceiling trusses) further enjoy a dark look, yet the colour palette balances quite nicely thanks to the other pieces in their soft neutrals and fire tones – particular the Persian rug next to the bed, and the upholstered armchairs (in a patterned cream) neatly framing the one window.
Let’s indulge in a few more images to learn some more about these interiors, shall we?
Let’s look towards tomorrow’s designs by scoping out 7 Hot and trending living room designs for 2019.