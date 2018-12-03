Safety first: How to secure your home

The next clever step would be to opt for an electric fence to deter potential robbers from entering your yard. Follow these industry guidelines to ensure your electric fence is not easily compromised:

• The fence bracket must be at least an 8-strand square tubing (anything below is easily breached).

• Double check that your fence is always activated and working properly.

• Make sure the installation process proceeds smoothly and that there are no loose wires.

• Don’t install an electric fence on a precast wall.

• To avoid your electric fence not working due to load shedding or electricity outages, install strong batteries.

• Never switch off your fence if your alarm continues to be activated. Criminals use this tactic to create a short in the fence, hoping it will malfunction or that the owner will turn it off.

➤homify hint: Double up on your perimeter security with exterior beams. These will pick up any movement and activate your alarm system.