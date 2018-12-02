Cheap and easy DIY Christmas decorating ideas

Christmas is but a few weeks away, but it doesn’t have to be the season to go bankrupt! Not with our easy and creative handmade Christmas decorating ideas that include anything from table décor to oversized stars and trees – perfect for your living room, dining room, kitchen, children’s playrooms… just about any space, really!

And you don’t even require a professional interior designer by your side. All that’s needed is your regular DIY tools (string, glue, scissors, a few household items, spray paint, you get the picture… ), a dose of creativity, and the spirit of the holiday season!