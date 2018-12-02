Cheap and easy DIY Christmas decorating ideas

Christmas is but a few weeks away, but it doesn’t have to be the season to go bankrupt! Not with our easy and creative handmade Christmas decorating ideas that include anything from table décor to oversized stars and trees – perfect for your living room, dining room, kitchen, children’s playrooms… just about any space, really!
And you don’t even require a professional interior designer by your side. All that’s needed is your regular DIY tools (string, glue, scissors, a few household items, spray paint, you get the picture… ), a dose of creativity, and the spirit of the holiday season!
With pretty glassware, glass jars and tins you already have in your house, you can display baubles, fairy lights and candles. Use them to spread an eye-catching design on your table, or style up coffee tables, fireplace mantels, windowsills, etc.
Consider dipping the tops of the glass jars in metallic paint or spray paint them slightly for a touch of shine.
Speaking of using your old glassware, let them double up as candleholders. The appropriate Christmas décor (as seen in our beautiful example below) can add to that festive theme.
Got a load of unwanted paperbacks stocked somewhere? Turn them into beautiful décor to hang on the tree!
Simply fold a page in two and cut out half of the shape you want (i.e. tree, star, snowflake). Cut out more than one copy of the same design, then place them on top of each other, staple down the middle, and open out the sections so they can become standing decorations for tables.
See which plants and flowers from your garden have the potential to become prime table centrepieces for that Christmas dinner. Pair with a few candles and add your best silverware and glasses to the table.
This one might take a bit of time, but is so worth it! And since this tree doesn’t get tossed out and replaced every year, it takes both your wallet and natural resources into consideration.
Collect plywood rings, knotted ropes and a wooden ring. Screw the hook into the ceiling, attach the mounting cord and let your decorating skills run wild.
Sublime additions can include tea light candles, seashells, Christmas tree balls, pine cones, nuts, and candy canes. Change the decorations each year!
These Christmas
crackers have been made with leftover linen (onto which a seasonal-themed image has been sewn) and some string—and that's it!
If your DIY skills don't include sewing, simply paste a sticker onto the fabric, or leave it blank for a minimalist look!
Thanks to wall decals and stickers, sticking and removing wall art is easier than ever before! Go on the hunt for Christmas-themed images to add some festivity to your walls this holiday season.
Alternatively, get some water paint that’s so easy to remove from walls (just a bit of hot water and soap) and let the kids come up with their own artistic creations!
Christmas decorations surely extend to the presents, which means there’s no reason why you need to fork out your year-end bonus on wrapping paper. Alternative ways of styling up presents include wrapping them with simple brown mailing paper or old newspaper. Then you get creative by using stickers, colourful ribbon (bonus points if it’s nice and thick with Christmas-inspired patterns), stencils, twine, paint, or glitter to add some holiday flair.
For this really easy 2D wall design (which saves so much space), all you need is a long piece of tinsel (your choice of colour), some decorations, clear tape, and fairy lights (optional).
Lay out your star (or tree, or reindeer, or any other shape you desire) against the wall and stick it with simple Prestik. Add your choice of decorations (fairy lights can ensure your design continues to glow well after dark) and enjoy!
Want to design your own Christmas tree but have no pine trees? Opt for a more rustic-inspired design by using simple branches.
Simply collect a few branches, remove all little twigs so they appear as straight and clean as can be, then tie them together like you’re making a little tipi tent. Glowing lights and hanging decorations complete this DIY tree very nicely!
homify hint: Although you can get quite creative with additional branches sticking out as per our example below, we don’t recommend adding those pointed sticks if you have little kids at home (or are planning to imbibe this festive season!).
