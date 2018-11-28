7 Stylish custom wall units that turns heads

When it comes to creating that signature look for your home, few options does it as well as custom furniture. KORI INTERIORS are one of Johannesburg’s leading interior designers specializing in custom furniture. They work closely with all their clients to create the perfect solution and end results. If you’re looking for bespoke furniture then you’ve come to the right place. You can also find a variety of decorators and professionals that can assist with all your remodeling and home needs on the platform of homify. In this fantastic ideabook, we have a closer look at some gorgeous custom wall units that is guaranteed to turn heads and wow guests.
While some may opt for a flamboyant design, others prefer a “less is more” effect as seen with this minimalist wall unit. The simple flat screen TV contrasts the white and gray wall in the back, creating balance.
This simple, yet beautiful wall unit display as seen here is free from any clutter. It’s easy to clutter up a display unit thinking that absolutely everything is worthy of being showed off. Nonetheless, these professional interior designers effortlessly blended the surround sound system with the TV unit. Together they created a neat and complete media display. The background features a stylish wallpaper and the creative lighting enhancing the overall look. The touch of flowers in a vase is just another added bonus.
If you ever wanted to play around with art elements, then did you know you could express this in a bespoke wall unit? See how beautiful this display looks. It features strategic lighting to enhance the display and each section has something of its own. This geometric design gives this display unique character with a blend of fine pieces of sculpture, artsy bits on the wall and a touch of fresh flowers. What a great way to express your style and mood.
This bespoke wall unit says it all. This is the home of a cycling enthusiast or even professional cyclist as is also seen with the display of trophies won. This wall display shares the individual’s love and passion for the sport, while also forming part of the living space.
You can’t go wrong with an eclectic take to your designing needs. This is why pro interior decorators embrace this form of design as it gives the homeowner a chance to highlight more than one form of style. In fact, this space does a very good job of that indeed. Bring all your favourite items into one space and let the professionals help you adjust the setting to perfection!
Afro-chic is a true essence of Africa. See how gorgeous this simple, yet stylish passage wall sets the tone to this part of the living space. You can just imagine how elegant the rest of the home must be and not to mention fashion-forward.
What a lovely way to warm your visitors entering your home. A nice piece of artwork on the wall can do just the trick. Give them something great to look at, make them feel at home.