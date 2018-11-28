7 Stylish custom wall units that turns heads

When it comes to creating that signature look for your home, few options does it as well as custom furniture. KORI INTERIORS are one of Johannesburg’s leading interior designers specializing in custom furniture. They work closely with all their clients to create the perfect solution and end results. If you’re looking for bespoke furniture then you’ve come to the right place. You can also find a variety of decorators and professionals that can assist with all your remodeling and home needs on the platform of homify. In this fantastic ideabook, we have a closer look at some gorgeous custom wall units that is guaranteed to turn heads and wow guests.