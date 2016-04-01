​The Modern Bungalow With A Mighty Presence

We locate our discovery for today in a rural area, which makes those modern lines stand out even more strikingly. Although varying considerably around the world, the typical bungalow boasts only a ground floor living space, with a relatively low ceiling to accommodate an attic / loft area – just as our example will show shortly.

A tranquil off-white hue was chosen for the facade colour, making those dark doors and window frames stand out quite superbly (and link up with the dark-hued roof).

Delightfully trimmed conifers greet us at the front, as a charming stone path leads us closer to the front door. A very friendly face as far as first impressions go!