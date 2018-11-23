How to choose the right paint colours

Keep the colour wheel in mind when playing with colour palettes. The primary colours (red, yellow and blue) are located at 12:00, 4:00 and 8:00 on the wheel respectively. Mixing any of these colours will produce a secondary colour such as green or purple.

Colours located close to each other on the colour wheel (like blue and purple) are analogous to one another and will allow one colour to become more prominent. Colours opposite each other (like blue and orange) and complementary and as they are always cold versus hot, will play nicely off one another.

Sticking to the same main colour but in a different hue (such as mint green or apple red) will ensure a subtle and soothing appearance.

To make a room appear larger and airier, it’s recommended to paint with cool colours like blues and greens. Warmer colours such as reds, yellows and hot pinks will ensure a more vivacious appearance.

➤homify hint: Thinking about selling your house? Stick to soft neutral tones like off-white, cream, grey or beige. This will allow the potential buyer to see your walls as a blank canvas so they can easily imagine their own colours (and décor and furnishings) in your home.

