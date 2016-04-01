​Setting up a skype interview at home

A good impression always counts, whether you’re introduced to new people at the office, at a party, or meeting your in-laws. However, these days, a good first impression isn’t always done in person.

Remote interviews and business meetings are becoming more common in today’s workforce. Depending on your career, chances are good, sooner or later, that you’ll be asked to partake in a meeting where you won’t be physically present.

Rising costs of travel also contribute to this, which is why Skype is becoming more and more frequently used, such as conducting interviews. And although there is no chance of you missing the interview due to a late bus or flat tyre, a Skype interview does pose its own set of risks that you need to avoid.

So, just how do you make a great impression from a distance? Let homify show you…