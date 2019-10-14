The pros and cons of PVC ceilings

Fewer additives: Compared to other plastic types and ceiling materials, heavily plasticised PVC, which is used in most cases, contains very few additives and additional ingredients that might make it dangerous. This is a far cry from the days when asbestos was present in just about all ceiling boards.

Budget-friendly: The manufacturing and installing of PVC ceiling boards is not costly. As they are mass produced, they are available through various channels and from lots of different distributors. And seeing as they are available in a multitude of colours, you should have no trouble finding the ideal PVC ceiling to complement your interiors, regardless of style or design.

Durability: PVC ceilings are quite durable and sturdy. And while they are not the most attractive option on the market, they are ideal for when you require a long-lasting material with very little maintenance.

Humidity resistant: In addition, PVC ceilings are also known for being anti-fungal, resistant to corrosion, not requiring painting, easy to clean, termite proof, and waterproof.



