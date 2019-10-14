The pros and cons of PVC ceilings

Let’s talk about one of the most popular and most controversial types of ceilings on the market today: polyvinyl chloride ceilings, or PVC ceilings. Mostly a manufactured plastic, PVC is present in various elements, from toys and tools to some construction materials (as professional contractors will undoubtedly tell you). And now, thanks to PVC ceiling installation, it is now more present in our homes than ever before.
Even though a PVC ceiling presents many different advantages that set it apart from other ceiling materials, it doesn’t come without its fair share of drawbacks. Thus, if you were wondering about bringing this type of ceiling or roof into your home, yet haven’t read up on it (as you should), leave it up to us to inform you…
Developed in Europe in the 1970s, PVC cladding was first used for decorative interior wall finishes, thanks to it sporting unique properties compared to other options at the time. Today, for easy installation, PVC panels usually have a hollow core and are quite lightweight with a smooth surface.
Fewer additives: Compared to other plastic types and ceiling materials, heavily plasticised PVC, which is used in most cases, contains very few additives and additional ingredients that might make it dangerous. This is a far cry from the days when asbestos was present in just about all ceiling boards.
Budget-friendly: The manufacturing and installing of PVC ceiling boards is not costly. As they are mass produced, they are available through various channels and from lots of different distributors. And seeing as they are available in a multitude of colours, you should have no trouble finding the ideal PVC ceiling to complement your interiors, regardless of style or design.
Durability: PVC ceilings are quite durable and sturdy. And while they are not the most attractive option on the market, they are ideal for when you require a long-lasting material with very little maintenance.
Humidity resistant: In addition, PVC ceilings are also known for being anti-fungal, resistant to corrosion, not requiring painting, easy to clean, termite proof, and waterproof.
Want to flex your DIY muscles and install your PVC ceiling boards yourself? It’s definitely possible, as long as you adhere to the provided steps.
Before the installation:
• Check that the same shade and batch is used in one area
• Check it for any possible irregularities or damages
• Remember that PVC ceilings and cornices can’t be exposed to direct sunshine, as the product has no UV stabilisers.
To install:
Not sure you’re ready to try and install your PVC ceiling yourself? Then rely on the professionals experienced enough to handle this sort of task: Kgodisho Solutions and Projects.
Kgodisho Solutions and Projects, a construction company from Pretoria, has been known to Gauteng clients for a number of years now. Accredited with the NHBRC, this firm has a range of services that makes them one of the most popular experts in the Johannesburg, Pretoria and Midrand area, including:
• Home renovations
• Extensions
• Building and painting
• Kitchen designs
• Bathroom designs
• Built-in cupboards
• Paving and decking
• Plastering and tiling
• Roof designs and repairs, and numerous others.
Be sure to keep them in mind the next time you need to upgrade and beautify one of the most important (and expensive) assets in your life: your house.
Ever wondered how you’re going to tile a curvy ceiling? Believe it or not, many tiles do have some flexibility to them, including both polystyrene and PVC ceiling boards that can easily be applied to round, barrel-type ceilings and surfaces. Sure, they can be rounded ever so slightly to fit in with the ceiling’s shape, but remember that trying to bend them further could risk breaking them.
When scoping out ceiling tiles for your next design project, make sure to ask the supplier about the type of tiles / ceiling you have in mind.
Numerous different kinds of materials have been tested for ceilings over the years. Mineral fibre, although quite popular in its heyday, has seen a decline in reputation as it has been known to sag and stain very quickly. But this actually aided in the popularity of polystyrene and PVC ceiling installations, for they are both endlessly easier to work with than mineral fibre (although polystyrene is the more delicate of the two options).
Proceeding with your dream home construction, let’s take stock of The pros and cons of a flat-roof house.