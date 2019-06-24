Johannesburg kitchen designers reveal a stunning cooking space

Zingana Kitchens from Johannesburg is the star of today’s homify 360° piece, particularly one of its latest creations. But first, a bit more about the company!

Ever since opening its doors in 2010, Zingana Kitchens has been wowing the Johannesburg market with its eye-catching kitchen designs and installations. From built-in cabinetry and custom-made vanities to bespoke hand-crafted furniture, the company is seriously committed to delivering top-notch results.

What makes this owner-run firm stand out is its unique competitive value that goes hand-in-hand with superior personalised services, as well as sound technical and design advice. Clients’ needs and wants are always taken into consideration before a project commences. And as the aim is to deliver long-lasting, durable and sophisticated installations, clients are ensured of designs that add value to both their homes and lifestyles.

Let’s take a look at one such project that delivered superior results: a studio kitchen in Johannesburg.



