Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Johannesburg kitchen designers reveal a stunning cooking space

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
The Minimalist-Style Studio Kitchen , Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry Built-in kitchens White
Loading admin actions …

Zingana Kitchens from Johannesburg is the star of today’s homify 360° piece, particularly one of its latest creations. But first, a bit more about the company!

Ever since opening its doors in 2010, Zingana Kitchens has been wowing the Johannesburg market with its eye-catching kitchen designs and installations. From built-in cabinetry and custom-made vanities to bespoke hand-crafted furniture, the company is seriously committed to delivering top-notch results.

What makes this owner-run firm stand out is its unique competitive value that goes hand-in-hand with superior personalised services, as well as sound technical and design advice. Clients’ needs and wants are always taken into consideration before a project commences. And as the aim is to deliver long-lasting, durable and sophisticated installations, clients are ensured of designs that add value to both their homes and lifestyles.

Let’s take a look at one such project that delivered superior results: a studio kitchen in Johannesburg.  


A classy little culinary corner

The Minimalist-Style Studio Kitchen Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry Built-in kitchens White
Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry

The Minimalist-Style Studio Kitchen

Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry
Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry
Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry

Decked out in soft neutrals and the modern style, this clever little kitchen is all about making one feel welcome – the perfect ambience for the heart of the home.

IceBerg white ensures this kitchen looks and feels much bigger, while the incoming natural light (plus the artificial light fixtures) enhances the illusion of volume. 

Fully functional

The Minimalist-Style Studio Kitchen Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry Built-in kitchens White
Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry

The Minimalist-Style Studio Kitchen

Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry
Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry
Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry

Of course a kitchen is, first and foremost, a work zone, meaning a beautiful design will only get you so far. Fortunately, the pros in charge are all about beauty and brains, which is why revolving pot drawers and a fold-out pantry storage unit were included – just a few ways in which this rather small area has been maximised to ensure a fully functional cooking space. 


Charismatic character

The Minimalist-Style Studio Kitchen Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry Built-in kitchens White
Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry

The Minimalist-Style Studio Kitchen

Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry
Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry
Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry

It’s very easy for a neutral colour palette (especially one consisting of lots of off-whites) to seem monotonous. How to solve the problem? By relying on textures and patterns for some visual stimulation; hence, this charming backsplash clad in subway tiles!

And don’t overlook the touch of dazzle ensured by the stainless steel appliances and the cabinetry hardware. After all, it’s the little things that count.

Let’s enjoy a few more visuals that speak of this truly delightful kitchen design.

The Minimalist-Style Studio Kitchen Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry Kitchen White
Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry

The Minimalist-Style Studio Kitchen

Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry
Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry
Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry

The Minimalist-Style Studio Kitchen Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry Built-in kitchens White
Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry

The Minimalist-Style Studio Kitchen

Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry
Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry
Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry

From one inspiring design to another, let’s feast our eyes on The amazing style of the ‘Sandton Splendour’


Johannesburg designers show how to accessorise your home
What are your thoughts on this small-yet-super-smart kitchen space?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks