Johannesburg kitchen designers reveal a stunning cooking space

Zingana Kitchens from Johannesburg is the star of today’s homify 360° piece, particularly one of its latest creations. But first, a bit more about the company!
Ever since opening its doors in 2010, Zingana Kitchens has been wowing the Johannesburg market with its eye-catching kitchen designs and installations. From built-in cabinetry and custom-made vanities to bespoke hand-crafted furniture, the company is seriously committed to delivering top-notch results.
What makes this owner-run firm stand out is its unique competitive value that goes hand-in-hand with superior personalised services, as well as sound technical and design advice. Clients’ needs and wants are always taken into consideration before a project commences. And as the aim is to deliver long-lasting, durable and sophisticated installations, clients are ensured of designs that add value to both their homes and lifestyles.
Let’s take a look at one such project that delivered superior results: a studio kitchen in Johannesburg.
Decked out in soft neutrals and the modern style, this clever little kitchen is all about making one feel welcome – the perfect ambience for the heart of the home.
IceBerg white ensures this kitchen looks and feels much bigger, while the incoming natural light (plus the artificial light fixtures) enhances the illusion of volume.
Of course a kitchen is, first and foremost, a work zone, meaning a beautiful design will only get you so far. Fortunately, the pros in charge are all about beauty and brains, which is why revolving pot drawers and a fold-out pantry storage unit were included – just a few ways in which this rather small area has been maximised to ensure a fully functional cooking space.
It’s very easy for a neutral colour palette (especially one consisting of lots of off-whites) to seem monotonous. How to solve the problem? By relying on textures and patterns for some visual stimulation; hence, this charming backsplash clad in subway tiles!
And don’t overlook the touch of dazzle ensured by the stainless steel appliances and the cabinetry hardware. After all, it’s the little things that count.
Let’s enjoy a few more visuals that speak of this truly delightful kitchen design.
From one inspiring design to another, let’s feast our eyes on The amazing style of the ‘Sandton Splendour’.