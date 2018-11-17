3 gorgeous white bathrooms with marble tile

Our latest design inspiration comes from Linken Designs, an interior design company based in Durban. With a widespread range of services (ranging from full package projects within Durban and Johannesburg, to design only / bespoke furniture across South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa), the firm is known for its modern minimalist African statement style.

Ever since the company was founded in 2013 by Lungelo Cele, Linken Designs has been creating timeless touches in architecture and interior design, as is evidenced by its ever-expanding portfolio.

Let’s have a look at one of the company’s most recent projects: three exotic bathrooms, clad in classic marble, for a residential home in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal.



