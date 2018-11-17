3 gorgeous white bathrooms with marble tile

Our latest design inspiration comes from Linken Designs, an interior design company based in Durban. With a widespread range of services (ranging from full package projects within Durban and Johannesburg, to design only / bespoke furniture across South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa), the firm is known for its modern minimalist African statement style.
Ever since the company was founded in 2013 by Lungelo Cele, Linken Designs has been creating timeless touches in architecture and interior design, as is evidenced by its ever-expanding portfolio.
Let’s have a look at one of the company’s most recent projects: three exotic bathrooms, clad in classic marble, for a residential home in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal.
Even though marble is the main material in this modern space, it is by no means the only one enjoying attention. Just have a look at the richly textured stone wall adorning the vertical surface behind the free-standing tub, against which a few floating shelves have been added to help store / display a few bathroom accessories.
A trio of fresh potted plants ensure some additional texture and colour for this soft and neutral colour palette.
At first glance, bathroom no. 2 (the en-suite) is very similar to the first; however, the longer one stares at the design, the more the differences are highlighted. Instead of a shower, the space next to the tub has been reserved for a floating vanity – adding to the roomy ambience of the bathroom.
Our favourite piece here? It has to be a tie between the stone-textured wall in the back, and the marvellous marble cladding up the entire floor.
Bathroom no. 3 (the master suite) flaunts a warmer, more earthy colour palette – a stark contrast to the previous two spaces. It also enjoys a much roomier layout, with a spacious walk-in shower in the one corner and a glistening steel tub in the other.
And clearly this space is fully committed to being generously illuminated, as evidenced by the amount of natural light filtering in via the windows, as well as the modern downlighters in the ceiling.
