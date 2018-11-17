Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

3 gorgeous white bathrooms with marble tile

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Exotic marble bathrooms, Linken Designs Linken Designs
Loading admin actions …

Our latest design inspiration comes from Linken Designs, an interior design company based in Durban. With a widespread range of services (ranging from full package projects within Durban and Johannesburg, to design only / bespoke furniture across South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa), the firm is known for its modern minimalist African statement style.

Ever since the company was founded in 2013 by Lungelo Cele, Linken Designs has been creating timeless touches in architecture and interior design, as is evidenced by its ever-expanding portfolio. 

Let’s have a look at one of the company’s most recent projects: three exotic bathrooms, clad in classic marble, for a residential home in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal.


Bathroom 1

Common bathroom view 1 Linken Designs
Linken Designs

Common bathroom view 1

Linken Designs
Linken Designs
Linken Designs

Even though marble is the main material in this modern space, it is by no means the only one enjoying attention. Just have a look at the richly textured stone wall adorning the vertical surface behind the free-standing tub, against which a few floating shelves have been added to help store / display a few bathroom accessories. 

A trio of fresh potted plants ensure some additional texture and colour for this soft and neutral colour palette. 


Bathroom 1

Common bathroom view 2 Linken Designs
Linken Designs

Common bathroom view 2

Linken Designs
Linken Designs
Linken Designs


Bathroom 2

En-suite bathroom 3 Linken Designs
Linken Designs

En-suite bathroom 3

Linken Designs
Linken Designs
Linken Designs

At first glance, bathroom no. 2 (the en-suite) is very similar to the first; however, the longer one stares at the design, the more the differences are highlighted. Instead of a shower, the space next to the tub has been reserved for a floating vanity – adding to the roomy ambience of the bathroom. 

Our favourite piece here? It has to be a tie between the stone-textured wall in the back, and the marvellous marble cladding up the entire floor. 

Bathroom 2

En-suite bathroom 3_1 Linken Designs
Linken Designs

En-suite bathroom 3_1

Linken Designs
Linken Designs
Linken Designs


Bathroom 3

Master bathroom 1 Linken Designs
Linken Designs

Master bathroom 1

Linken Designs
Linken Designs
Linken Designs

Bathroom no. 3 (the master suite) flaunts a warmer, more earthy colour palette – a stark contrast to the previous two spaces. It also enjoys a much roomier layout, with a spacious walk-in shower in the one corner and a glistening steel tub in the other.

And clearly this space is fully committed to being generously illuminated, as evidenced by the amount of natural light filtering in via the windows, as well as the modern downlighters in the ceiling.


Bathroom 3

Master bathroom view 2 Linken Designs
Linken Designs

Master bathroom view 2

Linken Designs
Linken Designs
Linken Designs

It’s not too late to be trendy! See homify’s hottest tile trends for 2019.


A contemporary house in Nelspruit to inspire you
Which marble bathroom inspired you the most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks