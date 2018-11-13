​The man cave by a Cape Town interior designer

For today’s dose of interior inspiration we turn to Cape Town-based firm Just Interior Design . As one of the country’s prime interior design companies, Just Interior Design prides itself on turning their clients’ interests and desired into bespoke spaces that speak of personality, functionality, and, of course, a whole lot of style.

Regardless of the size of the project, and whether it’s for a residential or commercial space, the end results are always unique. A glance at the portfolio of Just Interior Design reveals a wide array of projects, from high-end custom furniture designs to expertly staged properties to ensure maximum return on investment.

Today’s highlight from their portfolio? A modern man cave located in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal.