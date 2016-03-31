The Practical Prefab Project

Prefabricated homes have gained popularity over the last few years for a number of reasons, this includes the rising cost of construction, the length of time it takes to build a house as well as the environmental damage that occurs as a result of home development.

But, living in a prefab home now has a fantastic modern edge to it! The idea of a versatile home constructed from wood doesn't have to look like a cabin in the woods anymore. In fact, more and more architects and home builders such as Casas Natura in Valencia, Spain are opting to create dream homes within a few months for home owners that have enough imagination to consider this option! This wooden home is a mix of modern and traditional design and the outcome is simply wonderful!