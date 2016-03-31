The Practical Prefab Project

Prefabricated homes have gained popularity over the last few years for a number of reasons, this includes the rising cost of construction, the length of time it takes to build a house as well as the environmental damage that occurs as a result of home development.
But, living in a prefab home now has a fantastic modern edge to it! The idea of a versatile home constructed from wood doesn't have to look like a cabin in the woods anymore. In fact, more and more architects and home builders such as Casas Natura in Valencia, Spain are opting to create dream homes within a few months for home owners that have enough imagination to consider this option! This wooden home is a mix of modern and traditional design and the outcome is simply wonderful!
This modern wooden exterior is made from an excellent quality Swedish pine wood, making it easy to clean and maintain, while providing durability, weather and temperature resistance. It also creates a strong and attractive exterior façade!
The home is equipped with a number of glass doors, adding an interesting contrast to the wooden exterior, while that fantastic pergola with its semi-roof is the perfect space to enjoy the great outdoors, sunshine and fresh air! Do you like the idea of a pergola? A beautiful pergola whatever the weather could just inspire you!
Our first glimpse at the interior and we cannot possibly be disappointed! The textured wooden floors, walls and ceiling creates a cosy environment reminiscent of a cabin, but with a touch of modernity and minimalist style! The black and white furniture adds a whimsical, vibrant and funky edge making the interior a bit livelier!
This prefab home is filled with great natural sunlight from all angles throughout the day, while remote controlled blinds ensures that the residents of this wooden home enjoy privacy and shade at the push of a button! Technology has made life so much simpler!
From this perspective we view the interior of this home from another angle. The open plan living space includes living room, dining table and easy access to the kitchen (more on that later)! The space is separated by a white shelf and simple decorative elements.
The adorable black and white print of the dining room chairs makes this space more cosy and informal, an intimate supper by candle light or just pizza in front of the TV… anything goes! Once again we can appreciate the amount of natural sunlight creating a comfortable and pleasant interior!
The kitchen maintains a similar minimalist decor with white and black decorative elements adding some colour against the neutral wood of the walls, ceiling and flooring. The countertops are shiny black granite and the all-white cabinets beneath allows for ample storage!
The addition of modern appliances and natural sunlight will ensure that this kitchen is elegant and attractive throughout the day! The excellent placement of downlights will definitely light up the interior once the evening settles in. This interior has been well planned and thought out from all aspects!
A home without a comfortable master suite will not be complete! This main bedroom is undoubtedly intimate with romance being the key design factor. The neutral bed linen along with the metal headboard is reminiscent of a rustic element, while the added luxurious red accent creates a classic look.
This is just one of the three bedrooms located inside this 96 square metre home! Do you need more tips about Designing a seductively romantic bedroom? homify has you covered!
This bedroom for kids has a similar rustic look, but with a fun and funky element perfect for a children's bedroom! The two single beds along with the neutral wooden environment is like a bedroom out of a traditional cottage, but the splash of green creates a modern edge.
If you don't have kids, this will make a great space for those unexpected guests to crash after a heavy night of partying! A guest room is always a necessity in any modern home… so why not here too!