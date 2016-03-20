Top 5 of the Week: Modern Mansions to Star Signs!

We're back again, brining you your top five articles of the week for the third time! This week you loved a whole bunch of different things—from hill top mansions to cabins in the woods, from kitchen tips to bathroom hacks and once again, compact houses. We brought everything architecture, interiors and lifestyle, and you loved it.

Here we give you the chance to reflect on your favourite stories from the week, to get inspired by the beautiful rooms, or to jot down some of those tips you might have forgotten. Get comfy, grab your morning coffee or tea and get ready to enjoy these articles all over again—or if you're stopping by for the first time, here's a nice little collection of what we showcased this week!

What was your favourite story of the week? Did it make it onto the list? Let us know!