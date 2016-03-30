The Simple Chic Prefab Cottage

Today on homify 360 we head to the Russian countryside, where a quaint one bedroom cottage awaits us! The house is a great country getaway for a weekend of fresh air and a taste of the simple life. The lines are classic and resemble a fantasy home drawn by a gifted imaginative child.

The development was constructed by the excellent team at The Wee House Company, experts in this type of prefab home construction! The cottage is intended as a weekend home or as a great place for short vacations, for those who like to get out of the bustling city for a few days. This home is not only adorable, it is also energy efficient and environmentally friendly! Now that's the modern thinking we like to see!