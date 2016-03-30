The Simple Chic Prefab Cottage

Today on homify 360 we head to the Russian countryside, where a quaint one bedroom cottage awaits us! The house is a great country getaway for a weekend of fresh air and a taste of the simple life. The lines are classic and resemble a fantasy home drawn by a gifted imaginative child.
The development was constructed by the excellent team at The Wee House Company, experts in this type of prefab home construction! The cottage is intended as a weekend home or as a great place for short vacations, for those who like to get out of the bustling city for a few days. This home is not only adorable, it is also energy efficient and environmentally friendly! Now that's the modern thinking we like to see!
This cute and simple façade of the prefab cottage is classic and elegant in its design. This is emphasised by the dark blue and grey tone used in the exterior. The structure enjoys a fantastic tiled terrace area too, perfect for intimate barbecues with a few family and friends.
How about enjoying the lush green lawns that surround the tiny home by planning a picnic or even a day camp! This home surrounded by nature and sunshine seems to be reminiscent of a simpler time without modern technology and social media. Let's take a peek into the interior!
This living room is comfortable in the simplest way, its neutral decor and furniture complete with a similar tone of blue as seen on the exterior complements the interior space too. From this perspective, it's clear that the rich and delicate detail included in this decor creates a cosy atmosphere! An ambiance that is filled with natural sunlight and warmth throughout the day.
The comfortable and simple decor of this interior is further enhanced by the wallpaper adding a charming element to the living room, while the floor sweeping curtains will surely create a private and intimate space at night!
Since this cottage is dainty in stature, it's no surprise that this kitchen is just as cosy and comfortable as the rest of the interior. The charming kitchen is as a result of the use of natural materials, such as wood in pastel shades of blue and white for the decor.
The perfectly placed window allows natural sunlight to stream in throughout the day, creating a comfortable effect. If you need more ideas to decorate your tiny kitchen, these Easy ways to boost a small kitchen, might be just the tips you are looking for!
The bedroom of this cottage has not been forgotten in this elegant interior decor style. The same tone of blue that was seen on the exterior of this home has become a cool and attractive shade in this brilliantly lit bedroom, enhanced by the all-white walls and bed linen.
Enjoy magnificent views of the countryside by simply staring outside the large windows or open the French door and let that incredible country fresh air enter the bedroom. It's that easy to commune with nature in this countryside cottage!
Any home regardless of size needs clever storage and this cottage definitely has that covered! The storage closet carefully hides all the items needed in any home, from extra pillows and bed linen to the ironing board and even step ladder! Everything is out of sight, which is great in a small home, clutter will make the cottage seem even smaller! Storage closets such as these are a must-have in any home and will ensure that you always have everything you need in your vacation home!
We complete our tour of the cottage today, with a glimpse into the bathroom. It's simple, functional and practical with an uncluttered design that makes use of high quality materials for ultimate relaxation and comfort.
The same blue shade that was used to decorate the walls of the kitchen decorates this bathroom in an elegant and pleasant colour. Have a look at this prefab home A Simple, Small and Impressive House for more decor ideas and tips!