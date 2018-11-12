7 pet-friendly flooring options for your furry friends

When remodeling your home, you have to consider many things. These include everything from the overall layout, textures, colours, and lighting to name a few. If you live with pets, they form just as much part of your life as other members of the family do, so when it comes to flooring they may have some special requirements.

There are 3 major aspects when it comes to flooring for your pets these include the following:

➀ Scratching – is the flooring you’re about to use scratch proof? A good quality, pet-friendly flooring should offer scratch and damage resistance.

➁ Stain proof – we cannot always avoid those little mishaps, but it truly helps when your flooring is stain proof.

➂ Safety – flooring that is safe for pets are made with suitable materials and are not as slippery as to cause accidental injuries.

Let's take a look at 7 pet-friendly flooring options and their pros and cons.