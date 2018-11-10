​Why is a 2-bedroom house best?

Of course we are not suggesting tearing down those extra bedrooms in your home, but when it comes to comparing size, it turns out houses with two (and three) bedrooms are more favourable.

Lifestyle choices: Once the kids are grown up and out of the house, what are you planning on doing with their bedrooms? Use them as storage spaces? On the other hand, if you’re a young family with one child and are planning on expanding the family, then the extra space will become necessary. Converting a three-bedroom home into a two-bedroom one can work, but remember that it must suit both your current lifestyle and your future one.

Open options: Weigh the pros and cons of turning that extra bedroom into something else, like a guest bathroom. Imagine five or 10 years into the future – will you still be living in that house? And if so, will you be happy with your decision?

Resale potential: It turns out three- and two-bedroom homes appeal to the majority of the market when it comes to buying a house. But remember that it’s not only families looking to buy; people who are downsizing or singletons will also be considering a two-bedroom structure instead of one with multiple bedrooms. Thus, if you’re hoping to resell your home in the near future, consider the renovation costs versus the value of your home.

Investment potential: In the past, the majority of bedrooms influenced a house’s value. Today, property investors are more interested in the luxury factor like a steam room, big bathroom, or even a walk-in closet.