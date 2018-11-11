Your browser is out-of-date.

​The amazing style of the ‘Sandton Splendour’

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Sandton Splendour, Classic style houses
We cross over to stylish Sandton, Johannesburg for today’s dose of design splendour. And in charge of this inspirational piece is interior design firm CKW Lifestyle. Focusing on interior design and –decoration, CKW Lifestyle also counts working with structural elements, interior architecture, project management, upholstery, and soft furnishings as part of its expertise. 

Originally founded in 1996 as Craig Whitehead Interiors, the company has since then collaborated with other designers and manufacturers to become CKW Lifestyle – a collection of experienced and dedicated designers committed to deluxe results. 

Let’s take a look at one of their recent residential projects entitled ‘Sandton Splendour’.

A stately design

Sandton Splendour, Classic style houses
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

Sandton Splendour

CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

It’s not often we kick-start a discovery at the back of a house; but then again, it’s not every house that can flaunt this majestic size and design! Presenting an amazing 1200 m² area layout, this incredible structure enjoys a curvy design on the outside, ensuring a softer and more inviting look than most modern homes. 

On the inside, one is treated to state-of-the-art finishes and plush furnishings to enhance that sense of regal living. 

CKW Lifestyle worked closely with the clients to ensure the structural finishes and interior soft furnishings were completed perfectly.

High-class living

Sandton Splendour, Classic style bedroom
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

Sandton Splendour

CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

One only needs to look at the amazing furnishings and deluxe décor to know that these interiors are meant for a first-class lifestyle. Notice the layered look of this classic bedroom with its rich drapes cascading down to the floor, the detailed headboard, the scattering of motifs, etc. 

Exploring the rest of the house, we’ll discover an entrance hall with a sweeping staircase (on all three levels of the house), a three-tier crystal chandelier, custom-fitted cabinetry, plus furniture fabrics imported from overseas.

A commitment to comfort

Sandton Splendour, Living room
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

Sandton Splendour

CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

In addition to providing an oh-so comforting lifestyle, this home also takes relaxing and entertainment very seriously. Case in point, this bowling alley!

Furthermore, these very fortunate homeowners also get to enjoy a home cinema, a chapel, a wine cellar, plus full-marble flooring with underfloor heating.

Let’s indulge in a few more images, shall we?

Sandton Splendour, Classic style bathroom
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

Sandton Splendour

CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

Sandton Splendour, Classic style bedroom
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

Sandton Splendour

CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

Sandton Splendour, Classic style bathroom
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

Sandton Splendour

CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

Sandton Splendour, Classic style bedroom
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

Sandton Splendour

CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

Sandton Splendour, Classic style bedroom
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

Sandton Splendour

CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

Sandton Splendour, Classic style houses
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

Sandton Splendour

CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

Sandton Splendour, Classic style houses
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

Sandton Splendour

CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

From one amazing project to another, let’s discover An interior design gem in Johannesburg!

​Why is a 2-bedroom house best?
Green with envy? Tell us how you feel about this Sandton beauty!

