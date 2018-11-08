Modern houses in Johannesburg: 15 beautiful designs

The iconic German art school Bauhaus was one of the most influential institutes for modern design and architecture, as we know it today. Apart from the materials used, you can notice modern designs for their clean lines, basic shapes, and form. These include bold geometric shapes, which adds to the aesthetics and construction features. The interiors may mimic the modern chic components as seen on the outside, which includes open spaces, and an abundance of light.

Another factor to bear in mind with modernist architecture is the fact that it is based on the principal that “less is more” so many of these designs embrace minimalist features. Minimalist patios and entertaining areas are just some of the features.