Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Modern houses in Johannesburg: 15 beautiful designs

Nancy Amon _ homify Nancy Amon _ homify
Residence Harris, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

When it comes to modern architecture in Johannesburg and throughout the world for that matter, it always takes certain aspects into consideration. These aspects include factors such as incorporating modern technologies that influence the design and structure. Modernist architecture is another name for describing modern architecture.  Since its inception, modern architecture makes use of other materials such as glass, steel, and reinforced concrete. Functionality is also one of the core features when it comes to designing a modern building. In other words, the smart use of materials is integrated to support energy saving and water saving technologies to name a few.  

1. Modern architecture: The historical background

More space quickly and easily FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Pool
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

More space quickly and easily

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

The rise of modern architecture began towards the end of the 19th Century. The driving force behind this was because people wanted to see a sense of “new” and no longer being limited to the older, classic designs of centuries past. Before the 19th century, designs such as Medieval, Gothic, Romanesque, and Classical Antiquity were commonly seen. There were also various other styles localized and prevalent in other parts of the world. There was a distinct difference between those designs seen in certain European regions and those in the Far East Asia and the Middle East.

2. Today's modern architecture

Ultra modern , FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Ultra modern

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

The iconic German art school Bauhaus was one of the most influential institutes for modern design and architecture, as we know it today. Apart from the materials used, you can notice modern designs for their clean lines, basic shapes, and form. These include bold geometric shapes, which adds to the aesthetics and construction features. The interiors may mimic the modern chic components as seen on the outside, which includes open spaces, and an abundance of light.

Another factor to bear in mind with modernist architecture is the fact that it is based on the principal that “less is more” so many of these designs embrace minimalist features. Minimalist patios and entertaining areas are just some of the features.

3. The Johannesburg architect specializing in modern designs

Modern Colonial, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Colonial style house
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Modern Colonial

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Modern houses designs are bold, unique, eye-catching, welcoming and flexible. The great thing about the design’s flexibility is that it allows room to mix traditional or older architecture with the current modern look. The team at Francois Marais Architects in Bedfordview specialises in modern designs for properties throughout the private and commercial industries in Gauteng. With 20 years of experience, they continue to focus on detail and innovation to achieve the best in signature homes suited to every lifestyle.

This ideabook highlights some of these fine modern designs in Johannesburg.

4. Sparkling chic

Residence Harris, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Harris

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

5. Smart use of glass curtain walls

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

6. Epitome of chic outdoor entertainment

Residence Naidoo, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Patios
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Naidoo

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. The right kind of neutral

Residence Calaca, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses Grey
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Calaca

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

8. Fine beauty at its best

Contemporary House homify Modern houses Glass White
homify

Contemporary House

homify
homify
homify

9. Urban flow

Waterfall Country Estate House Blue Designs Architectural Designers Modern houses Bricks Modern House,Contemporary House
Blue Designs Architectural Designers

Waterfall Country Estate House

Blue Designs Architectural Designers
Blue Designs Architectural Designers
Blue Designs Architectural Designers

10. Mixing textures

spine wall house, drew architects + interiors drew architects + interiors Modern houses
drew architects + interiors

spine wall house

drew architects + interiors
drew architects + interiors
drew architects + interiors

11. Refreshingly stunning

modern lodge, drew architects + interiors drew architects + interiors Garden Pool Stone Brown
drew architects + interiors

modern lodge

drew architects + interiors
drew architects + interiors
drew architects + interiors

12. A modern-rustic affair

two floating boxes, drew architects + interiors drew architects + interiors Modern houses
drew architects + interiors

two floating boxes

drew architects + interiors
drew architects + interiors
drew architects + interiors

13. C'est la vie! This is the life

Front facade Hugo Hamity Architects Modern houses timber home,eco home,timber building,timber house,pool,pools,passive home
Hugo Hamity Architects

Front facade

Hugo Hamity Architects
Hugo Hamity Architects
Hugo Hamity Architects

14. Triple the volume of excellence

House Tat , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Tat

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

15. Charmingly beautiful

House Mosi , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Mosi

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

Need the floor plans? Check out thse 5 modern houses with floor plans that will inspire you to design yours!

​A stylish entertainment area by a Sandton interior designer
Are you thinking of building a modern architectural design for your new home? Keep us up to date with the progress.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks