​A stylish entertainment area by a Sandton interior designer

It’s not often that we do a sequel of a previous design project – not unless we feel it truly deserves a follow-up. Well, today’s 360° discovery is most definitely an exception!
A while ago, we invited you to discover how a family kitchen in Johannesburg got a modern overhaul (A Sandton kitchen gets a stunning makeover) courtesy of Sandton-based professionals CS Design. Well, part 2 of the project has just been completed, and today we are revealing the splendid and stylish entertainment area that now forms part of the magnificent new open-plan space.
Let’s get to it!
Flaunting more-than adequate legroom and a clever layout, this new entertainment area is ripe and ready to become this household’s socialising hot spot. Plush furnishings, an abundance of natural light streaming indoors, beautiful garden views, and an enticing colour palette (neatly balancing cool blues with earthy warm tones) – what’s not to love in here?
From the kitchen (which was the previously renovated space) it’s only a few feet until we reach the new entertainment area. But first, we go through a dining area, which enjoys quite a seamless layout with its two adjoining spaces, thanks to a consistent colour palette and selection of materials / finishes.
Just have a look at those dangling pendants in each room – talk about a stylish scene stealer.
Of course this new entertainment area does so much more than offer up beautiful seating space. In addition to being a living room, it also flaunts quite the interesting little cooking space with its little kitchenette and fireplace.
Our favourite piece here? It’s a tie between that rich brick wall in the back (presenting so much character and detail) and the inviting, plush-looking poufs. How about you?
Let’s have a look at a few more images that further detail this splendid new project.
