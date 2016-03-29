Unnecessary Household Appliances

Modern household appliances seem to have been taken over the nuclear home, and with so many infomercials promising magical results, it's no wonder we have become susceptible to these type of adverts! But, this Ideabook from homify hopes to debunk those home improvement uni-taskers that eventually just take up space!

Don't fall prey to these new and improved appliances! Chances are you will just end up going to back to the old fashioned way of doing things… these unnecessary appliances are often made cheaply and won't even last that long. They might be a lot more complicated to use then what it looked like on TV! Either way, these appliances cost money! Start saving for something worthwhile instead, like a dishwasher!