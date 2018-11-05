5 creative uses of shipping containers in South Africa

The popularity of old shipping containers being turned into homes only really picked up during the past few years (contrary to overseas, where it’s been trendy for quite some time). The added advantages include the fact that container homes are more affordable in a tough economy, are easier to maintain, plus don’t have the same major impact on the environment as traditionally built houses.

But just like structures built out of bricks and mortar, so too do container homes have to comply with building regulations – thus, complete architectural plans still need council approval. However, these “restrictions” are not enough to deter the appeal of container structures, for a whole new world is possible with containers, from low-cost housing to schools and shopping centres.

Have a look at this typical example of a container house that’s also perfectly prefabricated. It’s been fitted with a kitchen, bathroom, bed, gas geyser and stove, television, plus full electrical and solar system. It can easily be transported (via truck) to any location. And with its practical dimensions of 6 × 3 × 2.5 m / 14 m² (Length, Height, Width / Area) and price tag of R250,000, it is definitely a very desirable example of modern-day container houses.

