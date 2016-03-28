Five ingenious small houses!

This property that we present today is a transportable house that can be assembled in a day. Its price may vary—between R380 000—R740 000, which is much cheaper than a normal house. Don't you think this is the kind of home that's the home of the future?

Designed by ABATON Architects, this is a portable and economical home that has the power to end our sedentary lifestyle. A revolutionary project, this is an innovative idea that we are very excited to present in this book of ideas.

Having won several awards, this house amazes us in terms of both its architectural shape and solid build. This is the type of home that invites us to rethink our habits and lifestyles. The purpose of this type of construction is to simply meet the expectations of each family member and search for a simpler life that is in harmony with nature.

This type of home that we present you with today is one of the smartest and includes five models of different shapes and sizes to suit different situations, needs and budgets.