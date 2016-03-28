The Modern Cottage for Happy Families

Today on homify 360, we have a look at a fantastic modern cottage concept! A home that manages to be practical, simple and stylish… a cosy place to raise a family! This contemporary designer home bears in mind everything that a cutting edge home should be, from the chic interior and exterior design to the excellent storage space, as well as the economic and energy-efficient aspects of a trendy home environment.

This home by the forward thinking architectural team at Pracownia Projektowa Archipelag in Poland is an ideal single-storey space for a small family. Let's take a closer look and gain our own perspective!