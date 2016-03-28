The Modern Cottage for Happy Families

Today on homify 360, we have a look at a fantastic modern cottage concept! A home that manages to be practical, simple and stylish… a cosy place to raise a family! This contemporary designer home bears in mind everything that a cutting edge home should be, from the chic interior and exterior design to the excellent storage space, as well as the economic and energy-efficient aspects of a trendy home environment.
This home by the forward thinking architectural team at Pracownia Projektowa Archipelag in Poland is an ideal single-storey space for a small family. Let's take a closer look and gain our own perspective!
This angle of the cottage shows off the cute garden. It's the perfect place to enjoy family time on a beautiful summer's day! This planned development is cool and attractive adding a creative aspect to the neighbourhood. The house has a converted attic that adds a contemporary edge, while the neutral all-white plastered walls along with the natural stone and wooden detail creates a warm and inviting exterior, filled with personality and charm!
The front view of this home is true to its functional and modern style. The doorway in a light shade of wood, stands out from the all-white walls and darker grey roof. The spacious double garage is integrated into the design of the cottage. The home maintains its privacy from prying eyes, as only one window has a view of the street.
The home is surrounded by lush green lawns that add character to the exterior, enjoy a picnic with family and friends in the comfort of your own property! This home is simply charming!
This home idea is great for a single-family household, the partially covered terrace that extends the living area into the garden is not only functional, but will make a fantastic space to entertain. The home has a fantastic energy efficient quality, while being well-insulated too! Keeping the warm air in during winter and the cold air in during summer! The cottage even has a solar panel, heat pump and underfloor heating for optimum energy efficiency!
This compact modern home offers a living room situated on about 100 square metres of ground floor space. The floors space of the cottage is shared between two bedrooms, a laundry room, a bathroom as well as a spacious open plan living, dining and kitchen area.
The large sliding glass doors open out to the garden with direct access to the terrace, while at the same time allowing the living space to be flooded with natural sunlight and ventilation throughout the day, enhancing the modern and spacious interior.
We end our tour with a look at the open plan, modern and functional kitchen. A large window adds natural sunlight to this cooking space too, creating a comfortably atmosphere! The simple kitchen design with its all-white cabinets, stylish and cutting edge appliances and neutral use of colour definitely makes this modern kitchen design a classic one!