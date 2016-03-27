The 1920s Home With a Bang!

This Surrey-based home is sure to delight and inspire today as we explore the 1920s, with a bit of a revamp!
Designed by TOTUS, which is based in the UK, this 1920's home has been extended and renovated, creating a whole new look and feel. Quaint, stylish and trendy—this is a family home that packs a punch.
Today we will be exploring just how to combine the old with the new, so that we get a real sense of how the modern and the classical can enhance each other.
Let's go!
We start in the living space at this impressive home, where our first tip of the day when it comes to modern homes is: open plan.
Open plan not only creates a much more social and interactive space, especially for a family home, but it also makes for a wonderful flow and a very happy atmosphere.
Open plan doesn't just have to be an interior design either. In fact, opening up the interior and exterior spaces so that they flow onto one another, like in the picture, makes for a fabulous and stylish design. Install large glass doors that fold or slide back to create a seamless transition between the inside and outside spaces. This will also help to filter an abundance of light into the space.
If large glass doors aren't an option, opt for skylights are big windows.
Remember that open plan doesn't have to mean one big room, it can mean rooms that flow beautifully into one another.
If we stand in the kitchen and look out into the open plan dining room and living room, we can see how the designers have included gorgeous modern furniture into a the very old-school, classic and traditional home.
Grey, white and black complement the use of wood throughout the living area. These are neutral colours that can be enhanced by a bright painting or colorful cushion—fantastic for any home!
On the left you'll see a wall that is patterned with a light blue/grey design. Don't you think this adds a marvelous and magnificent touch to the space?
Have a look through the homify artwork product range to see what you would like for your own home!
When it comes to mixing the old with the new, modern furniture is key.
So what is modern furniture?
Well, a lot of it has to do with current styles, trends and fashion. But what never goes out of style is the minimalist look. Minimalist means opting for functional furniture and pieces and staying away from clutter and chaos.
In this living space, you'll see that designers have gone for simple, wooden chairs, glass tables and black bar stools. These will never go out of style and, with some new cushions or a re-touch of paint, can be altered in the future to fit in with current trends.
When it comes to your kitchen, always go for sleek appliances and a very simple look and feel. Store all condiments, cutlery and crockery in drawers and cupboards so that the counters always look neat, tidy and sparkling!
Check out this article on adding modern spice to kitchen walls for more inspiration!
Remember that there is a reason why antiques and vintage exist—sometimes old school is the only way to go!
So when it comes to this living room, you have to admit that the beautiful, old school window frames and fireplace work wonderfully with the cushy sofa and beautiful lamps. A fresh coat of paint and the room looks like a designer's dream!
Beige and a light turquoise have been used here, creating a very subtle and elegant space. You'll notice that there are lamps and a soft lampshade around the light on the roof. This ensures that there is a very romantic ambiance and atmosphere in the living room in the evening, rather than bright blinding lights. When you're watching television, relaxing in front of the fire or reading your book, you don't want very bright neon lights above you!
Don't forget to include a touch of the personal: family photos, sentimental accessories or even a painting by a loved one are needed in a cozy, family home.
Read these tips on why: Combining old and new furniture is a must.
Lastly, we come to the exterior of the house, where the gorgeous 1920s structure still exists, with beautiful panels and fantastic windows. How charming is this?
Your exterior space is very important because it's the first view that people have of your home. You want it to look incredible!
A good paint job is the first thing that's important. Your house should look shiny and new. Secondly, any part of the exterior that is looking shabby or needs fixing should be sorted out immediately, before the issue gets too big.
The garden and verge is the next important thing. Make sure the lawn is mowed and that you've planted pretty flowers or neat plants around your house. This will create a wonderful, natural beauty.
A family home with a fresh, new look—what more could you want?