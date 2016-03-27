The 1920s Home With a Bang!

We start in the living space at this impressive home, where our first tip of the day when it comes to modern homes is: open plan.

Open plan not only creates a much more social and interactive space, especially for a family home, but it also makes for a wonderful flow and a very happy atmosphere.

Open plan doesn't just have to be an interior design either. In fact, opening up the interior and exterior spaces so that they flow onto one another, like in the picture, makes for a fabulous and stylish design. Install large glass doors that fold or slide back to create a seamless transition between the inside and outside spaces. This will also help to filter an abundance of light into the space.

If large glass doors aren't an option, opt for skylights are big windows.

Remember that open plan doesn't have to mean one big room, it can mean rooms that flow beautifully into one another.