​“Yes” For The U-Shaped Kitchen

Kitchens – the heart of all homes. Where families feast, friends gather, and we can enjoy our caffeine kick-starter for each day in our stylish PJs.

But the amount of practicalities (and, in turn, comfort) our kitchens afford us has a great deal to do with their layouts. Be it a galley kitchen, a one-wall layout, or an L-shape, each layout style offers its own set of space – and, therefore, its advantages and creative possibilities.

The one style we want to focus on today is the U-shaped layout. U-shaped kitchens are when the cabinets and appliances are arranged in such a manner to form a “U” shape. Essentially, it is three lines of adjoining appliances and countertops, with two parallel lines being perpendicular to the third. They can be designed for either small or large spaces. They can accommodate ample storage and provide adequate surfaces for preparation, cooking, and displaying.

But we are getting ahead of ourselves… Let’s take it from the (counter) top!