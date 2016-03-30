​The House That Changes Views

A neatly tiled bathroom; a stylish kitchen; a superbly decorated bedroom. Everything is perfect – except that outside view. No like? No problem!
That was the train of through of today’s professionals on homify 360° - Modulow. Being the experts that they are who love to think ahead, they wanted to cater for people who fancy a change of scenery, but can’t bear to part with their interior surroundings. So, they thought to themselves: why not build a home that is transportable and customisable?
And they did! But we are not talking about a caravan, for this stylish little construction is a unique creation all on its own. Modulow pride themselves on being designers of modular homes (or nomadic households, whichever term you prefer). And today we get a sneak peek at one of these lovely models!
Just look at that facade! Two modules of 6 x 2.5 metres each, stylishly combined to make up a modern house of 30 square metres in total size.
Each module is composed of recycled steel, which provides the necessary rigidity to require only four supporting legs each. Not only do these perfect panels of coated steel make for a chic facade, they also provide thermal insulation to ensure a perfectly happy interior, regardless of the temperature reading outside.
Shall we take a look at the inside?
Space is a bit limited, but that does not mean a cramped interior. Changing a challenge into a solution, our designers opted for double-duty furniture to save on legroom, like a sofa that easily converts into a bed, or a small dining table that can quickly be folded into the wall.
Another factor that enhances that visual space quite excellently is the neutral tones – those whites and browns do a superb job of making the inside look more spacious. And since we on homify just love wooden floors, we hereby give our stylish stamp of approval to that choice of floor surface.
No walls mean no barriers, ensuring an unspoiled flow of space between the rooms. Here the living room and kitchen tastefully share a space, with that neutral colour palette still continuing to do its job fluently. And yes, that sexy leather couch was a bed mere seconds ago!
The kitchen presents both floor- and wall cabinets to ensure more than adequate space for all our cooking needs.
And no need for stubbed toes – LED downlighters sparkle down on those chic surfaces, illuminating every inch of space more than sufficiently.
And for those who wish to do some working and deadline-conquering in their mobile home, there is this adjoining room that presents a neat little office area. Or simply fold that table and chair out of the way to make room for some yoga stretches. Or let that folding double bed down for a peaceful night of sweet dreams. Your choice!
Who needs those gym fees? We’ll help you to: Forget the gym and get fit at home!
Whether you choose to use this room as your bedroom, guest bedroom, home office or exercise space, there is no denying the clear contrast going on between the colours. The black wall firmly takes a stand as the main focal point in the room, while the two adjacent walls create a neat balance of colour.
And of course you know the magic of using black-and-white walls – it means any decor, regardless of their colours, will be most striking and stunning.
And, finally, the bathroom – who expected something cramped and hideous? Not at all what we discover, for a stylish ensemble of colours and materials, as well as a cleverly spaced out area, is what is presented for our bathroom needs. Shower, cabinet, modern sink, mirror, and a toilet (although unseen here) are all presented in a smart manner.
As we saw, it is not about the size that is presented, but rather what is done with it. And with this clever layout and imaginative arrangement of practical furniture, one cannot help but to fall in love with the cosy warmth and charming appeal that such a small space exudes.