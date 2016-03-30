​The House That Changes Views

A neatly tiled bathroom; a stylish kitchen; a superbly decorated bedroom. Everything is perfect – except that outside view. No like? No problem!

That was the train of through of today’s professionals on homify 360° - Modulow. Being the experts that they are who love to think ahead, they wanted to cater for people who fancy a change of scenery, but can’t bear to part with their interior surroundings. So, they thought to themselves: why not build a home that is transportable and customisable?

And they did! But we are not talking about a caravan, for this stylish little construction is a unique creation all on its own. Modulow pride themselves on being designers of modular homes (or nomadic households, whichever term you prefer). And today we get a sneak peek at one of these lovely models!