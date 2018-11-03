Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​The deluxe Polokwane home design with breathtaking views

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
House Ebenezer: A Measure Of Texture , AB DESIGN AB DESIGN Minimalist dining room
Loading admin actions …

When it comes to structures and relationships built to last, AB Design is thoroughly committed. Putting a great emphasis on trust and friendship, gained with each project, is what matters to the Cape Town-based company, in addition to ensuring that clients’ dreams and goals are fulfilled via top-notch designs.

Whether it’s retail, commercial, exhibition, product, or residential designs, thanks to its exceptional start-to-finish approach, AB Design ensures that every project becomes much more than a personalised design; it also becomes the perfect living space tailor-made for the client’s unique requirements. And with every single key point perfectly coordinated with residential projects (from lighting and plumbing through to sanitaryware and ceiling design), clients can expect nothing short of top-notch results.

Let’s get inspired by one of AB Design‘s recent residential projects: a six-bedroom holiday home that is the epitome of luxury living.

Equally inspiring interiors and exteriors

Lounge AB DESIGN Living room
AB DESIGN

Lounge

AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN

Thanks to its prime location (situated on the banks of the Ebenezer Dam just outside of Tzaneen in the Limpopo Province), this house gets to usher in dreamy views 24/7. Case in point, this super spacious open-plan living area that gets to enjoy world-class views of fresh landscapes and the majestic dam. 

As per the professionals behind this spacious structure (the house has an area layout of 1200 m²), the main aim was to design a house loved for its honesty, instead of its opulent look.

Unique layers of style

Dining Room AB DESIGN Minimalist dining room
AB DESIGN

Dining Room

AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN

To make the interiors really come to life (and compete with that amazing exterior view), the experts in charge creatively opted for a layered look to capture the complex methodology of the steep location – a factor which definitely made this project more challenging.

Notice the rich textures flaunted in the dining room, from the rusty timber wall in the back (a unique focal point) to the elegant stone tiling of the floor.

A look that inspires relaxation

Master Bedroom AB DESIGN Minimalist bedroom
AB DESIGN

Master Bedroom

AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN

As per the client’s brief to the professionals, the house needed to be free of unnecessary clutter, which would allow them to break free from the stresses of city life and embrace the home’s tranquil surroundings. 

The solution? To use an interesting combination of colours, materials and applications throughout the home. Here, in the main bedroom, a balance between rough and smooth textures is ensured via various surfaces such as the raw granite floors, the solid wood bed, and leather upholstery. For the colour palette, consistency is gained by having all the hues stay within the neutral / earthy realm, yet to shy away from a monotonous look the appropriate tints vary from cool creams to warmer wooden tones.

World-class views

Pool and entertainment deck AB DESIGN Minimalist house
AB DESIGN

Pool and entertainment deck

AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN

We just couldn’t skip past this breathtaking view which is enjoyed from the modern swimming pool and wooden deck. The ideal spot for high-end socialising and heavenly relaxation. 

Let’s enjoy more visuals that detail the amazing results of this sublime holiday home.

Pyjama Lounge AB DESIGN Living room
AB DESIGN

Pyjama Lounge

AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN

Library AB DESIGN minimalist conservatory
AB DESIGN

Library

AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Guest Bedroom AB DESIGN Minimalist bedroom
AB DESIGN

Guest Bedroom

AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN

Guest Bedroom 2 AB DESIGN Minimalist bedroom
AB DESIGN

Guest Bedroom 2

AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN

Master Bathroom AB DESIGN Minimal style Bathroom
AB DESIGN

Master Bathroom

AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN

House Exterior AB DESIGN Minimalist house
AB DESIGN

House Exterior

AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN

For another equally inspiring project, let’s see An interior design gem in Johannesburg!

A family home renovation by Bloemfontein architects
An amazing concept or not your cup of tea – how do you feel about this house’s design?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks