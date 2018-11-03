​The deluxe Polokwane home design with breathtaking views

When it comes to structures and relationships built to last, AB Design is thoroughly committed. Putting a great emphasis on trust and friendship, gained with each project, is what matters to the Cape Town-based company, in addition to ensuring that clients’ dreams and goals are fulfilled via top-notch designs.

Whether it’s retail, commercial, exhibition, product, or residential designs, thanks to its exceptional start-to-finish approach, AB Design ensures that every project becomes much more than a personalised design; it also becomes the perfect living space tailor-made for the client’s unique requirements. And with every single key point perfectly coordinated with residential projects (from lighting and plumbing through to sanitaryware and ceiling design), clients can expect nothing short of top-notch results.

Let’s get inspired by one of AB Design‘s recent residential projects: a six-bedroom holiday home that is the epitome of luxury living.