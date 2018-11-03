​The deluxe Polokwane home design with breathtaking views

When it comes to structures and relationships built to last, AB Design is thoroughly committed. Putting a great emphasis on trust and friendship, gained with each project, is what matters to the Cape Town-based company, in addition to ensuring that clients’ dreams and goals are fulfilled via top-notch designs.
Whether it’s retail, commercial, exhibition, product, or residential designs, thanks to its exceptional start-to-finish approach, AB Design ensures that every project becomes much more than a personalised design; it also becomes the perfect living space tailor-made for the client’s unique requirements. And with every single key point perfectly coordinated with residential projects (from lighting and plumbing through to sanitaryware and ceiling design), clients can expect nothing short of top-notch results.
Let’s get inspired by one of AB Design‘s recent residential projects: a six-bedroom holiday home that is the epitome of luxury living.
Thanks to its prime location (situated on the banks of the Ebenezer Dam just outside of Tzaneen in the Limpopo Province), this house gets to usher in dreamy views 24/7. Case in point, this super spacious open-plan living area that gets to enjoy world-class views of fresh landscapes and the majestic dam.
As per the professionals behind this spacious structure (the house has an area layout of 1200 m²), the main aim was to design a house loved for its honesty, instead of its opulent look.
To make the interiors really come to life (and compete with that amazing exterior view), the experts in charge creatively opted for a layered look to capture the complex methodology of the steep location – a factor which definitely made this project more challenging.
Notice the rich textures flaunted in the dining room, from the rusty timber wall in the back (a unique focal point) to the elegant stone tiling of the floor.
As per the client’s brief to the professionals, the house needed to be free of unnecessary clutter, which would allow them to break free from the stresses of city life and embrace the home’s tranquil surroundings.
The solution? To use an interesting combination of colours, materials and applications throughout the home. Here, in the main bedroom, a balance between rough and smooth textures is ensured via various surfaces such as the raw granite floors, the solid wood bed, and leather upholstery. For the colour palette, consistency is gained by having all the hues stay within the neutral / earthy realm, yet to shy away from a monotonous look the appropriate tints vary from cool creams to warmer wooden tones.
We just couldn’t skip past this breathtaking view which is enjoyed from the modern swimming pool and wooden deck. The ideal spot for high-end socialising and heavenly relaxation.
Let’s enjoy more visuals that detail the amazing results of this sublime holiday home.
For another equally inspiring project, let’s see An interior design gem in Johannesburg!