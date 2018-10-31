​A deluxe Johannesburg home design by Kori Interiors

For today’s slice of excellence we turn to Johannesburg-based Kori Interiors. Focusing on high-end interior designs, Kori Interiors has established a portfolio showcasing a variety of projects and clients in the corporate, hospitality, retail and residential markets.
Knowing well that each client is unique, the company constantly stretches their creativity to produce results that are tailor-made, cost-effective and fully functional according to the project’s requirements.
Services one can expect from Kori Interiors include small-scale refurbishments and remodelling, full-on renovations, the selection of appropriate fabrics and finishes for a client’s dream space, and the altering of colour palettes for deluxe results. For corporate clients a comprehensive office and retail design service extends to space planning, office layouts, electrical layouts, the rendering of 3D designs, office partitioning, sourcing of ideal artwork and furnishings, and many others.
Let’s sneak a peek at one of the company’s residential projects: the interior designs of a Phakalane estate house located in Gaborone, Botswana.
Flaunting the contemporary style with brilliance is this living room and dining area which blend seamlessly in with one another. A stone-clad fireplace ensures rich texture while the unique lighting fixtures cast a brilliant glow over the entire seating area.
Our favourite piece here? Undoubtedly the eye-catching lights dangling from the ceiling – a unique twist between classic chandeliers and contemporary pendants.
The sleek-yet-welcoming look of the interiors continues beautifully into the most social space of modern-day homes: the kitchen, of course. With an off-white neutral colour palette and an almost minimalist-like style, this cooking space (which shares it open-plan layout with the living- and dining area) looks fabulously light and spacious.
For the bathroom, a delicate two-tone look was opted for: dove grey and powder white, managing to beautifully balance the soft hues of the wall surfaces. For a roomier look, as much floor space as possible was left open, thanks to the wall-mounted sink and wall niches serving as storage areas.
Let’s cast our eyes on a few more images that speak of this delightful (and very inspiring) interior project.
