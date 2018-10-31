​A deluxe Johannesburg home design by Kori Interiors

For today’s slice of excellence we turn to Johannesburg-based Kori Interiors. Focusing on high-end interior designs, Kori Interiors has established a portfolio showcasing a variety of projects and clients in the corporate, hospitality, retail and residential markets.

Knowing well that each client is unique, the company constantly stretches their creativity to produce results that are tailor-made, cost-effective and fully functional according to the project’s requirements.

Services one can expect from Kori Interiors include small-scale refurbishments and remodelling, full-on renovations, the selection of appropriate fabrics and finishes for a client’s dream space, and the altering of colour palettes for deluxe results. For corporate clients a comprehensive office and retail design service extends to space planning, office layouts, electrical layouts, the rendering of 3D designs, office partitioning, sourcing of ideal artwork and furnishings, and many others.

Let’s sneak a peek at one of the company’s residential projects: the interior designs of a Phakalane estate house located in Gaborone, Botswana.