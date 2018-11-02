A family home renovation by Bloemfontein architects

Having an idea and dream become reality is a proud moment for every homeowner. The property owners of this regular Universitas style estate took to bringing a modern touch to the development. With the help of trusted and highly skilled architects in Bloemfontein, the team at Property Commerce Architects made it their duty to bring out the best in this home. The company is well known for their creativity, 19 years of solid experience and superb workmanship that extends into the private and public sectors.
Let’s have a look at the fine work done to make this beautiful property even more exquisite and modern.
This picture shows a garden with potential and plain exteriors that could do with some lively energy.
This entrance says nothing exciting about the property. Instead, it is plain and oozes no energy at all.
There is nothing exciting about these garages they are spacious for cars but boring to look at.
The back area of this Bloemfontein property is large and has so much potential for more excitement and attraction.
This dark, dingy lounge and dining space surely doesn’t shout entertainment for guests.
This living space is not only dark and dull but also sports so many dark furniture pieces and outdated décor that simply can’t save it from looking gloomy.
This is a bad example of what a garage should look like, as it is filled with clutter, it looks cold, damp and oh so dark.
Sticking to outdated materials cannot do a home any justice even when it has all the potential in the world.
This is the aerial view of the newly completed property by talented architects in Bloemfontein.
This is a modern take to the traditional straw lappa and features wood finishings blending with brick and cobble stones to create an amazing outdoor entertainment section of this home.
With a spacious gardenlike this, you can’t go wrong hosting some fabulous events at your home.
This modern “boma” style braai area allows guests to gather around the fire as the meal is roasted to perfection. What better way to share an entertained evening under the starlit sky of a summer’s evening?
With a gorgeous patio like this, you’ll make your neighbours jealous. Decorate it with some contemporary outdoor furniture and you’re all set to entertain and enjoy!
These “ex” carport space have been transformed into a more beautiful garden and landscaping that adds to this property’s newly found beauty. Modern exterior walls and architectural design makes this home a keen object to behold!
This space is not only warm and inviting, but it is also the transformed garage that makes way for the new entertainment area. Blissfully delightful indeed!
You can’t go wrong with a modern bathroom in your home. This one features modern tiles and accents that really make even a small space look efficient.
South African winters can be frosty, so with this all-new fireplace, the residents can be warm and cozy in their newly done home.
You can’t help but feel drawn to a contemporary kitchen like this and while this space is on the “smaller side”, architects in Bloemfontein cleverly balanced everything from the guest bathroom to the entrance passage.
