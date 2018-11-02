Your browser is out-of-date.

A family home renovation by Bloemfontein architects

House Smit, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Modern houses
Having an idea and dream become reality is a proud moment for every homeowner. The property owners of this regular Universitas style estate took to bringing a modern touch to the development. With the help of trusted and highly skilled architects in Bloemfontein, the team at Property Commerce Architects made it their duty to bring out the best in this home. The company is well known for their creativity, 19 years of solid experience and superb workmanship that extends into the private and public sectors.

Do you need experts to help you take on a house renovation and complete it to perfection? Consult professional architects at homify for assistance.

Let’s have a look at the fine work done to make this beautiful property even more exquisite and modern.

Before—side and rear view

House Smit, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Modern houses
This picture shows a garden with potential and plain exteriors that could do with some lively energy.

Before—fenced and rather dull front entrance

House Smit, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Modern houses
This entrance says nothing exciting about the property. Instead, it is plain and oozes no energy at all.

Before—plain garages

House Smit, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Modern houses
There is nothing exciting about these garages they are spacious for cars but boring to look at.

Before—potential for more

House Smit, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Modern houses
The back area of this Bloemfontein property is large and has so much potential for more excitement and attraction.

Before—dark and dingy

House Smit, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Modern houses
This dark, dingy lounge and dining space surely doesn’t shout entertainment for guests.

Before—outdated decor

House Smit, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Modern houses
This living space is not only dark and dull but also sports so many dark furniture pieces and outdated décor that simply can’t save it from looking gloomy.

Before—dark and cluttered

House Smit, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Modern houses
This is a bad example of what a garage should look like, as it is filled with clutter, it looks cold, damp and oh so dark.

Before—old materials

House Smit, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Modern houses
Sticking to outdated materials cannot do a home any justice even when it has all the potential in the world.

After—an areal view

House Smit, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Modern houses
This is the aerial view of the newly completed property by talented architects in Bloemfontein.

After—a modern lappa

House Smit, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Modern houses
This is a modern take to the traditional straw lappa and features wood finishings blending with brick and cobble stones to create an amazing outdoor entertainment section of this home.

After—a spacious modern garden

House Smit, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Modern houses
With a spacious gardenlike this, you can’t go wrong hosting some fabulous events at your home.

After—modern braai area

House Smit, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Modern houses
This modern “boma” style braai area allows guests to gather around the fire as the meal is roasted to perfection. What better way to share an entertained evening under the starlit sky of a summer’s evening?

After—gorgeous patio

House Smit, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Modern houses
With a gorgeous patio like this, you’ll make your neighbours jealous. Decorate it with some contemporary outdoor furniture and you’re all set to entertain and enjoy!

After—transformed carports

House Smit, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Modern houses
These “ex” carport space have been transformed into a more beautiful garden and landscaping that adds to this property’s newly found beauty. Modern exterior walls and architectural design makes this home a keen object to behold!

After—warm and inviting

House Smit, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Modern houses
This space is not only warm and inviting, but it is also the transformed garage that makes way for the new entertainment area. Blissfully delightful indeed!

After—modern bathroom

House Smit, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Modern houses
You can’t go wrong with a modern bathroom in your home. This one features modern tiles and accents that really make even a small space look efficient.

After—cozy up with an all new fireplace

House Smit, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Modern houses
South African winters can be frosty, so with this all-new fireplace, the residents can be warm and cozy in their newly done home.

Contemporary kitchen

House Smit, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Modern houses
You can’t help but feel drawn to a contemporary kitchen like this and while this space is on the “smaller side”, architects in Bloemfontein cleverly balanced everything from the guest bathroom to the entrance passage.

Here are some hot custom furniture designs and interiors to copy for your home!

Have you decided on revamping your home? Share your home renovation story with us!

