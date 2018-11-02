A family home renovation by Bloemfontein architects

Having an idea and dream become reality is a proud moment for every homeowner. The property owners of this regular Universitas style estate took to bringing a modern touch to the development. With the help of trusted and highly skilled architects in Bloemfontein, the team at Property Commerce Architects made it their duty to bring out the best in this home. The company is well known for their creativity, 19 years of solid experience and superb workmanship that extends into the private and public sectors.

Do you need experts to help you take on a house renovation and complete it to perfection? Consult professional architects at homify for assistance.

Let’s have a look at the fine work done to make this beautiful property even more exquisite and modern.