​homify’s hottest tile trends for 2019

As 2018 is just about finished, it becomes time to look ahead and see which on-trend styles are awaiting us. Similar to possessing a crystal ball, we have consulted with top-notch interior designers and decorators, as well as trend-watchers (yes, it’s a thing) to discover what will be considered “hot” and “in” next year – more specifically, the tile trends for South Africa in 2019.

But this doesn’t just mean having a look to see which tiles you need to consider for your bathroom—any space in your home that can be privy to a tiled surface (including your kitchen backsplash, your shower walls and- floors, even tiles that can help style up a bedroom space).

So, sit back and see which of these tile trends you predicted for 2019 – and which ones you simply must copy before January 1st strikes!