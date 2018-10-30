9 best DIY room dividers for South African homes

We all know that, in addition to being beautiful, our homes also need to be most practical as well. However, that opens up an entire new world of potential, for ‘practical’ can mean a range of different things. But for today’s topic, ‘practical’ will take on the form of designs and structures that enhance open-plan layouts.

Fortunately, professional interior designers and decorators are always ready with tips and tricks to separate different spaces in an open-plan layout – should you require them do so, of course. Because let’s face it, even though there is something welcoming (and slightly lavish) about a kitchen flowing seamlessly into a living room or dining area (or both, as is the case with a lot of modern homes), there are certain areas that we do not want as part of our homes’ public areas, like the bedroom.

That’s where these DIY room dividers come in, designed to cleverly and creatively separate various interior rooms. And even though some of these can be achieved by seasoned DIYers, others do require more professional assistance.