​How To Stylishly Split A Room Without A Wall

Living in a house or apartment with an open floor plan really offers a bunch of advantages. Having a more spacious layout of rooms, enjoying seamless flows from one area to the next, and being able to carry on a conversation with your significant other while one is prepping dinner and the other is (hopefully) setting the dining table, just to name a few.

However, open floor plans also present a slight problem – with no walls to create barriers it also means there are no physical separations to distinguish the one room from the other. How then do you satisfactorily divide the one area from the next? How do you announce to your guests where the dining room ends and the living room begins?

Let’s see how…