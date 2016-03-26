The One Roof Wonder House

From this angle, we can see just how grand and gorgeous this home is, reminiscent of an old warehouse or barn.

The most striking feature of the house is the large, triangle grey roof, which dominates the exterior space and complements the simple white walls and glass windows.

And the windows are everywhere! They allow us to catch glimpses of the inside, creating a seamless barrier between the interior and the exterior. You'll also notice that the roof is dominated by skylights, which are dotted all the way along it. This means that the interior is bathed in natural light throughout the day!

