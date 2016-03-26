The One Roof Wonder House

Designed by South Korean architects MLNP Architects, this is a house of light, love and modern perfection.
Small and beautiful houses always have a sense of something special to them—maybe it's the feeling of cosyness, maybe it's the clever design—whatever it is, they certainly make it clear that you don't need a mansion to have a happy home.
When you are buying or building a house, it's worth considering a home in this style; a simple, clever, small and incredibly stylish living space.
Follow us as we take a walk through this architectural wonder…
From this angle, we can see just how grand and gorgeous this home is, reminiscent of an old warehouse or barn.
The most striking feature of the house is the large, triangle grey roof, which dominates the exterior space and complements the simple white walls and glass windows.
And the windows are everywhere! They allow us to catch glimpses of the inside, creating a seamless barrier between the interior and the exterior. You'll also notice that the roof is dominated by skylights, which are dotted all the way along it. This means that the interior is bathed in natural light throughout the day!
There are two ways of spreading light: to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it.—Edith Wharton
From this angle, we can see how the skylight works magnificently from the interior, allowing for beautiful views of the deep blue sky.
Incorporate skylights or big glass windows and doors into your home if you can. Not only does it provide an abundance of light, but it is also healthier for your family! You will use up less artificial light, which will also mean a savings on your electricity bill too.
Furthermore, it will make your home look spacious, bright and light.
Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.— Martin Luther King, Jr.
If we move into the kitchen and dining room space, we can see how simple and sweet translates into sophisticated and classy.
Neutral colours and materials dominate the interior space and include, white, silver and wood.
Don't you love the open plan flow of the kitchen into the living room, along with the breakfast bar? This allows for social interaction between the family or between guests while cooking is going on in the kitchen. This is a modern design that allows for fantastic conversation, great dinner parties and fabulous cooking lessons!
The architects have designed sleek lighting that matches the modern appliances, as well as a splash of colour in the form of cushions and fruit bowls—a great tip for any home!
The artist vocation is to send light into the human heart.—George Sand
If we head up the stairs and onto the landing, we can once again see how light plays an intrinsic role in this beautiful and airy home. Large glass windows mean that you can always find your way up the stairs and into this living space.
And, don't you love these bar stools and little window nook? Not only is this a great way to utilise space, but it makes for a wonderful spot to check out the views, read your book or even enjoy an afternoon cup of tea. Peaceful and serene right? This is has been achieved by the very gentle colours and materials—wood, glass and white.
In the far corner you'll see a funky bookshelf, which adds a bit of colour and style to the space. Floating staircases lead up from this space to the attic/loft room. Have a look through the homify range of staircases for inspiration for your own home.
Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness.—Desmond Tutu
This simple and minimalist attic space is the perfect example of clean lines and elegant design.
The room is made up of a few simple furniture pieces and two, hanging lamps. What more do you need?
When it comes to designing a minimalist space, remember that less is more. You only want to include furniture or accessories in the room that serve a function. Nothing else must creep in!
While there is a skylight in this space, which lets in an abundance of light, these two lamps are important as they provide soft light and create ambiance and atmosphere in this space.
In order for the light to shine so brightly, the darkness must be present.—Francis Bacon
If we move back downstairs and onto the patio, we can see how simple furniture creates a wonderful and social spot.
There is no need to use elaborate furniture in this spot, simply opt for plain, wooden pieces. These will also be durable in all weather conditions, which is important if you don't want to end up replacing your outside furniture every few months. Add a touch of colour in the form of cushions or a table decoration.
You'll also notice that there is a braai/barbeque in this area—a great investment! A braai is a South African right of passage and allows for wonderful social gatherings while enjoying the beautiful South African weather.
People are like stained—glass windows. They sparkle and shine when the sun is out, but when the darkness sets in, their true beauty is revealed only if there is a light from within.—Elisabeth Kubler-Ross