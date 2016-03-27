The Fantastic Futuristic Home

Have you ever considered an ultra-modern home? A home with an extraordinary exterior that stands out from the rest? Well this home situated in Istanbul takes Turkish style to the next level! The futuristic home designed by the team of architects at Bahadır Kul, is outstanding and truly exceptional! The experts have gone above and beyond to create this tech-savvy villa!
The interior is just as eye-catching as the attractive exterior and gives new meaning to modern living! This home is breath taking from every perspective! Let's begin this homify virtual tour and take a closer look into the future of architectural style!
We begin our tour today with a look at the garden, cool blue swimming pool and stunning exterior. The two-storey villa sees a high-gloss white framed top floor enhancing the futuristic design, while maintaining an ultra-modern and stylish element.
The design is complemented by the warm wooden deck framing the swimming pool. This perspective of the beautiful home can be appreciated for the simple clean lines, yet elegance that makes this contemporary design appealing. The home of the future is definitely worth a second look! Now let's catch a glimpse of the interior!
The interior of this fantastic villa is just as amazing as the exterior! The excellent use of space, modern furniture and ample seating would make this comfortable living space pleasant during any social event. The large glass sliding doors ensure that the interior is bathed in natural sunlight throughout the day, while allowing for the patio area to be an extension of the living room.
The extremely high ceiling of this relaxing space makes the area even more elegant! The colours used in the decor are simple and neutral, but a splash of colour is added through the stunning art pieces incorporated into the design. Art can have a designer appeal too!
The media room is a brilliant addition to this tech-savvy home with the heavy curtains, plush and comfortable sofas as well as surround sound recreating that cinema experience, in the comfort of your own home! Although this is not the only television in this home, it is the most relaxed space to be when all you want to do is enjoy a movie regardless of the genre.
This modern kitchen has all the cutting edge features and facilities to look stylish while remaining on top of your game! The all-white cabinets, sleek appliances and work space along with the cooking area integrated into the kitchen island makes this kitchen comfortable.
As a result of excellent planning, this kitchen has a fantastic amount of storage space! However, the simple neutral use of colour and style corresponds with the exterior design of this home perfectly, making this kitchen design a great choice! Elegance achieved!
As far as bedrooms go, this is extraordinary and definitely futuristic! The bedroom has direct access to the upstairs balcony, and the large glass sliding doors flood the bedroom in natural sunlight throughout the day, making it comfortable and cosy.
However, this unusual blue light illuminates the bedroom at night, an idea that seems to blend well with the eccentric design of the circular bed and rounded corners of the room. It's definitely unique and not at all for the faint hearted!
The bathrooms of this beautiful home have a futuristic appeal as well. The sophisticated design and lighting system has a similar blue tone to that seen in the bedroom. This bathroom has a luxurious spa-like rain shower included in the design, which has various settings for ultimate relaxation.
Well, that brings us to the end of this amazing home tour!