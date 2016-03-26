Brilliant ways to upgrade your bathroom

So you've had enough of that dank old bathroom you inherited from the previous owners of the home. It's time for something bright, fresh and modern… a comfortable and relaxing bathroom that is reflective of your personality!

However, any time of home renovation no matter how big or small will make a dent in your savings pocket! So think carefully about what needs to be renovated before beginning with the project, even small adjustments here and there can transform your bathroom entirely!

Whether your personal style is minimalist, luxurious or classic, adding a few upgraded accessories and home furnishings will transform the bathroom into something new and exceptional. This Ideabook by homify is filled with hints and tips to get your bathroom upgrade project started!