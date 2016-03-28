​The House Of Bewitching Styles

From east to west and north to south, homify 360° is your proud source of noteworthy creations in terms of architecture and interior design. Today we set off to Cabeceiras de Basto, located in sunny Portugal, for a look at a deliciously modern residence.

Architects and designers Paula Novais is proud to have blown some new life into an old construction. What was once a house built in a “Minho” style (an ancient architectural style typical of Portugal) has now become a contemporary vision of modern aesthetics. And what they achieved with their combinations of colours and materials is really the bewitching factor.

Charming. Cozy. Attractive. Functional. Beautiful. Just a few choice words we would use to describe this striking abode. But don’t take our word for it…