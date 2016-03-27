​Bright Ideas For A Windowless Room

One of the easiest ways to enhance a room’s ambience is by adding some sunshine. That is why we love windows and natural light here on homify. They don’t just add natural glamour to a space, they also present health benefits.

However, it does sometimes occur that a window is not an option for a room (such as with a new addition, a basement, a garage attachment, an attic, or the occasional bathroom). This will meant that particular room will lack natural light; however, it does not (have to) mean that it will be without style or visual space.

Although the natural light will be missed, that windowless room can be remedied in a number of ways. Let’s see some bright ideas on how to add light (and style) to that windowless room.