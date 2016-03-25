Decor inspired by your favourite book!

Reading is an unlimited source of inspiration that arouses our imaginations!
Our choice of interior design can therefore be influenced by the fantasy images of our favourite books. How can we not think of the writing of our favourite authors when we decorate the living room, kitchen, hallways or even the bedrooms?
Today, homify invites you to share some examples of interior design masterpieces, which are drawn from popular readings that have inspired many experts.
The total renovation of a former office into a two bedroom apartment in Paris, has created a wonderful piece of design next to the bedroom and the bathroom. Natural light filters into every room and visually enlarges this small area!
Read these tips on Bathing your home in natural light.
The library on the wall depicts the passion for reading and let's be honest, who as a teenager did not like reading books by Daniel Pennac?
Cuckoos fly freely in the air, evoking a feeling of spring and fresh beginnings in the room, which creates an atmosphere typical of sunny days in the French Riviera.
Just like the birds in the tree in front of Boo Radley's House, this wall decoration provides a natural design that immerses us in the dream world of the original literature by American novelist Harper Lee.
Have a look through the homify wall art for inspiration!
Designed by Design Rules, this beautiful library under the stairs is a masterpiece that shows off its impressive design, highlighting all of the decor produced by the framed pictures on the wall.
By collecting these items and storing them smartly under the stairs, the rooms immediately look more airy and spacious. It's the kind of room where Jon (the son of Luca Campeilli) can bring together the pieces of his past and find the killers of his father! Or you can read about it in Mikkel Birkegaard's famous book, stored on the bookshelf…
This small, simple and elegant cocoon shows us an eclectic mix of designs that is subtle, reminding us of the Reader of 6:27. Just like Guylain from the book, the act of reading is clearly important in this home!
With a bookshelf on the wall and a musical instrument in this space, this is a haven where you can read without any stress or interruptions.
Just like a rose scent, it is important to remember the shoes in a lady's dressing room. The time has come to include good, quality furniture in your room, like a beautiful and classic shoe cabinet, which fits into the space without disturbing the existing style.
Modern design works fantastically in a room where you can highlight a section, such as the shoe cabinet, in the relevant area.
This acrylic painting, by Oooh! la deco, represents a fantasised reality that requires mastery of perspective and an understanding of how shadows work with light.
This painting allows us to visualise the concrete and buildings in the municipalities of Rome, where there were shouts and cheers as the crowds moved through the streets.
This beautiful piece of art finds a strategic spot in this designer library. When we see it, how can we not think of the famous adventures of Captain Hook? The carved hand is a focal point in the room!
The colour and the original sculpture of the object highlights the wonderful decor and design that can be achieved with a unique touch.
Have a look through the cupboard and shelving products for inspiration for your own library.
Wondering if you've made the right decisions in life? The Book of Light offers lessons of wisdom and messages of comfort by Alexandra Solnado. He covers everything from forgiveness to love to guilt to grief and many other fundamental issues. His advice will help you when you feel plagued by doubt and just like this beautiful lamp in the picture, his book will bring you light to guide you through the metaphoric corridor of your life.
This CuisiShop design reveals the authenticity and the charm of a small kitchen in a modern home. The kitchen is one of the firsts rooms that you see when entering an apartment, so it must be functional and all of its elements should be aesthetically pleasing.
This is an interior design that reminds us of the beautiful book by Philippe Bourguignon, who takes more than 150 photographs of food and wine pairing.
In the depths of a country in West Africa, we discover this beautiful decorated room, which consists of a traditional frame of solid wood, terracotta tiles, a stone wall and a fireplace. These all take us into the imaginary world of living in the tropics!
